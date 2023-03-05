Fast start propels Maysville to regionals

GNADENHUTTEN − Top-ranked Maysville was seeking a fast start against No. 5 seed East Liverpool on Saturday night in the Division II district title game at Indian Valley High School.

With the Potters fielding a young lineup that featured three sophomores and a pair of juniors, Maysville head coach Dave Brown wanted his veteran squad to build an early lead and apply immediate pressure on their young group.

Led by the dynamic one-two punch of senior Hayden Jarrett and junior Alex Bobb, the Panthers executed that game plan to perfection, as the end result was a dominant 72-51 victory for the Division II district title.

It will also send Maysville to Ohio University's Convocation Center for a matchup with top-ranked Columbus Ready in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday.

"We knew they had a really young team, and we wanted to hit them with a punch right away," Brown explained. "And we were able to do that. Alex and Hayden really came out on fire and got us going. But give East Liverpool credit, they never gave up. They kind of remind me of us last year, and I told them after the game, they are going to be back here next year."

With the victory, Maysville added on to an impressive season, sporting an impressive 24-1 record and claiming its first district title since 2008. Assistant coach Jared Cox was the point guard on that team, led by big man Eastin Lewellen.

"This is the fifth district title in Maysville school history, so this is a big win for us," Brown said. "We lost right here last season in the sectionals finals, so this feels really good to get to keep playing. Now it's on to The Convo and we're really excited for the opportunity."

Bobb pumped in 11 first-quarter points, with Jarrett, the newly crowned East District Player of the Year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, adding seven to put the Panthers in the driver's seat with a 25-13 lead after the opening quarter.

Maysville maintained the upper hand in the second stanza, with Jarrett adding seven more points for a 14-point first half. Bobb added five more, including his third triple of the night, to total 16 in the first half and help build a comfortable 41-27 halftime lead.

In the second half, Maysville continued to pour it on as Bobb was feeling it from beyond the arc. He knocked down four more 3-pointers to finish with seven on the night and a game-high 34 to lead the Panthers.

"In warmups I was shooting it in pretty good and felt really good," Bobb offered as his watched his team cutting down the district championship nets around him. "I just came in ready for this game tonight. I felt very confident shooting the ball tonight.

"We were really prepared for EL. We got up a lot of shots leading up to the game," Bobb continued. "We came in knowing we could pressure them and get some turnovers. I think we did a good job with that, though we missed a few layups."

Maysville tacked on a 30-24 second half scoring edge to lead the entire night, with the closest the Potters coming in the second half was at 47-39 on a Preston Kerr 3-pointer with 1:18 left in the third quarter.

But Bobb responded with a triple of his own to close the quarter, giving Maysville a 50-39 lead heading to the final eight minutes of action.

Jarrett finished with 19 points for Maysville, with senior Connor Larimer adding double figure support with 11.

East Liverpool (17-8) was led by junior Marquise Glenn with 15 points, with sophomore Quintin Conrad adding 10 for the Potters.

