Open in App
San Jose, CA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Akapo propels Earthquakes to 2-1 victory over Whitecaps

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCI1H_0l8D4ERN00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Akapo scored a goal in the 77th minute to rally the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Cristian Espinoza had an assist on Akapo’s match-winner for the Earthquakes (1-1-0). San Jose improved to 7-1-8 against Vancouver at home since the Whitecaps joined the league in 2011. San Jose lost its opener 2-1 to Atlanta United. The Earthquakes had never lost a regular-season match it led entering stoppage time.

Alessandro Schöpf staked the Whitecaps (0-2-0) to an early lead with a goal in the 19th minute. Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for San Jose in the 68th minute.

The Earthquakes outshot the Whitecaps 20-7 with a 6-2 edge in shots on goal.

Daniel de Sousa Brito made one save for the Earthquakes. Yohei Takaoka had four saves for the Whitecaps.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. The Earthquakes host the Colorado Rapids and the Whitecaps host Dallas.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes
Sherman, TX2 days ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA9 hours ago
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Tacoma, WA4 hours ago
Reactions to the end of Jim Boeheim's career at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY23 hours ago
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Ex-Navajo President Zah, guided by love for people, dies
Fort Defiance, AZ1 day ago
Grand Canyon beats Seattle U 84-79 in WAC quarterfinals
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
Penn State advances with third win over Illini this season
State College, PA1 hour ago
Benn has goal, 2 assists in Stars' 10-4 rout of Sabres
Buffalo, NY42 minutes ago
Top-seeded FAU routs Western Kentucky in C-USA quarterfinal
Bowling Green, KY1 hour ago
Grizzlies tried to address Morant’s actions before gun video
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Patrick Ewing fired by Georgetown; went 13-50 last 2 seasons
Washington, DC4 hours ago
Oregon closes on 7-0 run, beats WSU 75-70 in Pac-12 tourney
Pullman, WA2 hours ago
Haliburton has career-high 19 assists in Pacers' OT win
Indianapolis, IN52 minutes ago
No. 13 Virginia beats UNC; Tar Heels could miss NCAA tourney
Chapel Hill, NC1 hour ago
Kochetkov returns for Hurricanes, blanks Flyers 1-0
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Texans lose 5th-round pick, fined for extra Watson benefit
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife's killing, dies at 89
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
'Cocaine cat' escaped owner, will now live at Cincinnati Zoo
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
No. 15 Xavier rallies to beat DePaul, reach Big East semis
Cincinnati, OH50 minutes ago
Dayton wins 60-54 over Saint Joseph's in A-10 tourney
Dayton, OH2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy