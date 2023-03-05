UFC 285: Sports world reacts to Jon Jones' and Alexa Grasso's impressive victories

The long-awaited return of Jon Jones lasted less than three minutes after the former pound-for-pound king earned a submission victory over Ciryl Gane in Round 1 at UFC 285 at at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to become the heavyweight champion.

It was Jones first fight at heavyweight. He gained 43 pounds since his last fight before Saturday, hitting the scale at 248 pounds.

But the extra weight didn't slow Jones and the impressive victory got the attention of fellow UFC fighters and other athletes and celebrities, sparking plenty of commentary across social media.

In the co-main, Alexa Grasso shocked the world, submitting Valentina Shevchenko in the fourth round. Grasso was a major underdog entering the bout, but persevered through numerous takedown attempts and locked in the rear-naked choke to force the champion to tap.

Grasso joins Brandon Moreno as Mexican champions, and both will watch as interim champ Yair Rodriguez gets his chance for the featherweight title later this year.