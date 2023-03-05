Open in App
Saint Paul, MN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Gustavsson gets 2nd shutout as Wild beat Flames 3-0

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlcwq_0l8CCk1t00

Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 31 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Minnesota Wild beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who earned a point for their ninth straight game (8-0-1). Gustavsson improved to 6-0-2 in his last eight starts while allowing only 11 goals in that stretch.

“It didn't feel that great today,” Gustavsson said. “It was bouncy. Every time i went out and played the puck with my stick it didn't go the way I wanted. It was a little bit of a funky game. ... The pucks hit me so you kind of get into a rhythm. I don't know, it was a good game anyways.”

Jacob Markstrom finished with 29 saves as he lost his fifth straight start (0-4-1) for the Flames. Calgary has lost five straight (0-3-2).

"It's two game sin a row we got really good goaltending," Flames coach Darryl Sutter said. “Goaltending gave us a chance to win but i think we got very little (scoring) for him, especially our top guys.”

The Flames, 1-5-1 in their last seven at home, were booed by the home crowd throughout the closing minutes.

“When you lose, I'd boo, too,” Sutter said. “I don't think they're booing the team. ... Our top players got to be better players, that's for sure.”

Calgary trails Winnipeg by seven points for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Eriksson Ek tipped Marcus Johansson's deflection of Boldy's long shot from the high slot to give the Wild a 1-0 lead with 5:08 left in the first.

“I wasn't sure if it was deflected off me or not,” Eriksson said. “We win as a team and we lose like a team.”

Foligno made it 2-0 with 6:11 left in the third. Frederick Gaudreau's shot from the left side went over the crossbar and hit the top of the netting and bounced back toward Markstrom and Foligno reached behind the goalie and swatted the puck in out of the air for his fifth.

“We were patient again,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “It's nice to play with the lead and when we got the lead we didn't have to do anything as far as cheating the game. We stayed real patient ... We were fortunate to get a couple more.”

Boldy capped the scoring with 3 1/2 minutes left as he got Eriksson Ek's backhand feed from behind the goal line and fired it in past Markstrom for his 17th.

“It was kind of flat on our end from start to finish,” Calgary's Milan Lucic said. “At this point of the year you should be excited and have a lot of energy to play every single night. THat's on us as individuals and us as a team. ... Energy is something we have to create within.”

CLOSE GAMES

The Flames lead the NHL in one-goal losses with a combined 24 between regulation time (11) and overtime (13). The Wild lead the NHL with 18 one-goal wins.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.

Flames: At Dallas on Monday night to open a two-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Timo Meier scores in shootout, Devils beat Capitals 3-2
Newark, NJ33 minutes ago
Benn has goal, 2 assists in Stars' 10-4 rout of Sabres
Buffalo, NY45 minutes ago
Kochetkov returns for Hurricanes, blanks Flyers 1-0
Philadelphia, PA59 minutes ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN2 days ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA9 hours ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Mom Accused of Leaving Kids Alone for 7 Weeks Flashes Smile During Arrest
Mobile, AL17 hours ago
Friend warned police Americans feared missing in Mexico
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA2 days ago
Bonita Vista wins, on to state championship game
Vista, CA1 day ago
Ja Morant-less Grizzlies rout Curry, Warriors 131-110
Memphis, TN27 minutes ago
Markkanen scores 31, Jazz beat Magic to end four-game skid
Salt Lake City, UT46 minutes ago
Nearly $15 million in mental health grants going to Lemon Grove, La Mesa-Spring Valley school districts
Lemon Grove, CA2 hours ago
AP source: Doncic MRI shows no significant issues with thigh
Dallas, TX4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy