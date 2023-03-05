Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Jon Jones returns to win UFC heavyweight title in 1st round

By MARK ANDERSON,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUVVl_0l8C4lND00

Jon Jones ended a three-year sabbatical from the UFC, moved up to its highest weight class and then left no doubt Saturday night about his place in the sport's history.

Already widely considered the greatest UFC fighter, the 35-year-old Jones took Ciryl Gane to the mat just a little more than a minute into the first round and won with a guillotine choke at 2:04 in UFC 285.

“I'm so excited," Jones said. "I've been working for this for a long time. A people thought I wasn't coming back. I've been faithful to my goal, faithful to my mission.”

As short as the fight was, Jones made sure to take his time entering the octagon, playing up to the sold-out crowd of 19,471. UFC President Dana White said the gate was $12.5 million, the highest for a heavyweight match and the fourth-highest ever.

This was Jones' first fight in three years and his first in the heavyweight division. The former light heavyweight champion said it was important to cement in his own mind that he deserved the honor as the greatest ever.

With another GOAT, Tom Brady, sitting nearby, Jones did just that. Brady flew in the day of the fight from Florida and spent time with Jones' brother, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones.

“(Jones is) a total freak of nature,” White said, “and he's the best ever.”

There were questions whether so much time off would affect Jones’ effectiveness, and he spent time at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to prepare for this night. His last fight was Feb. 8, 2020, a unanimous decision over Dominick Reyes.

Jones didn't look the same as did before taking the time off, and he acknowledged the extra weight he put on took away his muscle tone. All along, though, Jones insisted looks were deceiving.

He backed up his words.

“Ciryl Gane is a monster,” White said. “Jon Jones showed up and treated him like a kid.”

Jones believed the time away preparing for this night would show the step up in weight was worth it. He hired a team in Albuquerque to get him into optimal shape.

“I had to show up and get (Gane) down to the ground," Jones said. "I been wresting since I was 12 years old. I feel stronger than ever. Once I got him in my hands, I know I could take control.”

The victory extended Jones' record unbeaten streak to 19 in a row, and he improved to 27-1 with one no-contest. He won a record 14 title fight at light heavyweight.

Jones said he next wants Stipe Miocic, who is the second-ranked contender and who Jones called the greatest heavyweight ever. White said that fight will take place, but didn't know when it would occur.

France’s Gane, 32, was the top-ranked heavyweight contender. He dropped to 11-2.

“This one is so painful," Gane said. "This one is a win lost. So now this is past, and most of all for what I see is in the future. I’m going to go straight back to the gym.”

In the co-main event in a women's bout, sixth-ranked Alexa Grasso (16-3) of Mexico submitted champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) Kyrgyzstan by 4:34 at of the fourth round to capture the belt. Grasso became the third Mexican champion.

“I feel like this is a dream,” Grasso said. “I’ve dreamed of this moment.”

Shevchenko, 34, had won her previous eight title matches and was in control of this one through three rounds by dictating the action and repeatedly taking Grasso to the floor.

Grasso, however, got Shevchenko to the mat late in the fourth when the now former champ went for a back kick. Then Grasso, 29, put Shevchenko in a position where she was forced to tap out.

Shevchenko said she wanted a rematch, but White wasn't sure it would happen.

Middleweight Bo Nickal, 27, won his UFC debut, submitting Jamie Pickett, 34 by arm triangle at 2:54 of the first round. Nickal won three NCAA wrestling championships at Penn State. He moved to 4-0 overall; Pickett is 13-9.

Scenes of the remake of 1989 movie “Road House” were shot in between action in the octagon with actor Jake Gyllenhaal portraying an MMA fighter.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA9 hours ago
Mom Accused of Leaving Kids Alone for 7 Weeks Flashes Smile During Arrest
Mobile, AL17 hours ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA2 days ago
AP source: Doncic MRI shows no significant issues with thigh
Dallas, TX4 hours ago
Ja Morant-less Grizzlies rout Curry, Warriors 131-110
Memphis, TN27 minutes ago
Bonita Vista wins, on to state championship game
Vista, CA1 day ago
Ex-F1 champ Button to enter 3 NASCAR races starting at Texas
Austin, TX4 hours ago
Benn has goal, 2 assists in Stars' 10-4 rout of Sabres
Buffalo, NY45 minutes ago
Haliburton has career-high 19 assists in Pacers' OT win
Indianapolis, IN50 minutes ago
Oubre, Rozier help Hornets deal Pistons 10th straight loss
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Jones, Jackson help Grizzlies beat Warriors, 131-110
Memphis, TN29 minutes ago
Kochetkov returns for Hurricanes, blanks Flyers 1-0
Philadelphia, PA59 minutes ago
Suns' Durant out with ankle injury, re-evaluated in 3 weeks
Phoenix, AZ2 hours ago
Grizzlies tried to address Morant's actions before gun video
Memphis, TN3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy