Open in App
Boulder, CO
See more from this location?
WBRE

House where JonBenét Ramsey was found dead up for sale

By Tyler Wornell,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zydfM_0l85naZQ00

( NewsNation ) — The Colorado home where JonBenét Ramsey was found dead is up for sale, with a listing price of just under $7 million.

The 6-year-old girl was discovered in the basement of the Boulder home in 1996, having been bludgeoned and strangled. No one has been charged in her death, and the investigation has been the subject of numerous docuseries and films over the years.

The home was purchased by the Ramseys in 1991 for $500,000, the Denver Post reported . They ultimately sold the property in 1998 to a group of investors and the address was changed, and large trees and fencing were added.

The current owners purchased the home for $1.04 million in 2004, the outlet reported.

Alex Murdaugh found guilty in the killing of wife, son

The house has been on and off the market several times over the years, according to People magazine, and was last listed at $2 million in 2014. This time around, it’s listed at $6.95 million.

The 7,240-square-foot home, which has five bedroom and five bathrooms, is described by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty as a “stately and modernized” 1920s Tudor home in an “epic” location with “stunning curb appeal.” The home includes a 1,141-square-foot top floor penthouse suite with two full bathrooms and a fireplace, according to the listing. The second floor has four bedrooms, a game room, private deck and terrace.

The listing adds that the house has “timeless appeal.”

Nearly half of US murders going unsolved, data shows

Ramsey was found dead in the basement of the home Dec. 26, 1996, bludgeoned and strangled, several hours after her mother called 911 to say her daughter was missing and a ransom note had been left behind. Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever prosecuted.

The case will be reviewed by state cold case experts this year, investigating authorities announced in November.

According to the Boulder Police Department, investigators have received, reviewed or investigated more than 21,000 tips, letters and emails. They have traveled to 19 states as part of their investigation and have interviewed or spoken with more than 1,000 individuals.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the BPD tip line at 303-441-1974, send an email to BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov , or contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad says cops ‘hid DNA evidence’ to ‘implicate late beauty queen’s parents with misleading info’
Boulder, CO21 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman facing drug charges after Walmart theft arrest in Wilkes-Barre Twp.
Wilkes-barre Township, PA3 days ago
Pennsylvania doctor arrested, charged for writing fraud drug prescriptions
Murrysville, PA3 days ago
JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence
Boulder, CO26 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX5 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Detroit, MI29 days ago
Leaked video of LSU student Madison Brooks before her death is ‘shameful,’ mom’s attorney says
Baton Rouge, LA12 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Her father allegedly raped her developmentally disabled mother. She tracked him down through Ancestry.com.
Rochester, NY1 day ago
A Florida Man Who Asked For The Death Penalty After Murdering Two Gay Men He Lured To His Home Was Sentenced To Death
Tampa, FL13 days ago
White supremacist found dead before Arizona drug trafficking trial
Charlottesville, VA20 days ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Texas executes man who killed three teens in their sleep
Amarillo, TX28 days ago
Woman found dead in small Massachusetts town identified decades later thanks to advances in forensic genetic genealogy
Granby, CT2 days ago
One Suspect Arrested, Another Sought in Slaying of N.J. Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead in Shallow Grave
Jersey City, NJ23 days ago
Eric Holder Jr. sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for Nipsey Hussle murder
Los Angeles, CA11 days ago
Boyfriend sent to prison for kidnapping, murdering retired Army master sergeant girlfriend before discarding remains in desert outside Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy