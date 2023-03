njcugothicknights.com

ALL-AMERICAN: Henry Secures Top-Eight Placement at 123 on Day 1 of NCWWC Nationals By New Jersey City University Athletics, 7 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The #16-ranked New Jersey City University women's wrestling team competed on day one of the 2023 National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships ...