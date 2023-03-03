Open in App
Firth, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local woman criminally charged after shooting gun during dispute with neighbor over dogs attacking livestock

By JOHNATHAN HOGAN Post Register,

5 days ago

A Firth woman was charged with aggravated assault after she reportedly shot a gun at a neighbor whose dogs had killed her livestock.

The victim told police that on Jan. 16, Sage Hocking, 21, shot at her as she was collecting her dogs into the car.

The dogs had gotten out of her house, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim found them on Hocking’s property, and Hocking told the victim they had killed several of her peacocks.

Hocking was reportedly holding a .22-caliber rifle when the victim arrived. The two women argued until the victim began putting her dogs in the car.

The victim said she heard a gunshot and saw Hocking pointing the rifle in her direction. Hocking then reportedly pointed the rifle at the victim’s car and threatened to shoot out her windshield.

The victim said she got in her car and drove away. She said Hocking told her that the next time she saw the victim’s kids in the road she would run them over.

Hocking told police she had gone outside with the rifle after seeing the dogs and that she intended to shoot them, claiming they had killed her livestock in the past as well.

Hocking admitted to firing the gun while arguing with the victim, but said she had pointed it away first.

The investigating officer wrote that he investigated tracks outside and found where the bullet seemed to have hit. He wrote that it was about halfway between where Hocking said she was standing and a set of dog tracks where the victim had been loading her dogs into the car.

The evidence reportedly indicated Hocking had fired the gun while pointing it southward. Hocking told police she had shot it while pointing it east, toward the ground. The police wrote that they did not find evidence of a bullet impact in that direction.

After she was charged, Hocking filed her own affidavit stating the victim had threatened her. She said she was trying to call the victim to tell her about her dogs, but that the victim arrived first.

Hocking wrote that the victim told her that if she shot the dogs it would be her last “natural act.” Hocking said the victim then came at her with clenched fists and that she discharged the gun because she was afraid of a fight breaking out with a loaded weapon involved.

Hocking was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A deadly weapon enhancement was attached to the case, increasing the potential penalty to up to 20 years in prison.

A summons was issued for Hocking to appear in court. An arraignment was delayed to 8:30 a.m. March 9 in Bingham County Court.

