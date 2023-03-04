Open in App
Athens, GA
How did Georgia safety Christopher Smith perform at the NFL combine?

By James Morgan,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2fhI_0l7zGHTM00
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Georgia Bulldogs safety Christopher Smith was not projected to be a standout at the NFL combine. Smith is coming off a very productive college career. He won back-to-back national championships to cap his time at Georgia.

Smith is an excellent tackler and sniffs out opposing plays very well. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound safety reads plays very quickly and plays the game much faster than his 4.62 second official 40-yard dash time.

NFL teams care more about Christopher Smith’s tape than his 40-yard dash time. Smith’s anticipation and awareness are outstanding. Frankly, he often looks like the fastest player on the field when he comes flying down from the safety position to make a tackle in the backfield (he had five tackles for a loss in 2022).

Smith’s productivity has already caught the eyes of NFL draft scouts. He intercepted six passes over his final two seasons in Athens. Smith recorded 61 tackles in his last year at Georgia and had a memorable blocked kick return for a touchdown against LSU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrNzU_0l7zGHTM00
Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown during the first half of the SEC championship. Online Athens/Joshua L. Jones

Smith posted a 9-foot-8 broad jump, which was tied for last among safeties. Additionally, he posted a 33-inch vertical jump, which is close to the middle of the pack at his position.

Pro Football Focus ranks Smith as the No. 77 player in the NFL draft.

