Open in App
Boulder, CO
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

House where JonBenét Ramsey was found dead up for sale

By Tyler Wornell,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzAJz_0l7zBsnW00

( NewsNation ) — The Colorado home where JonBenét Ramsey was found dead is up for sale. It has a listing price of just under $7 million.

The 6-year-old girl was discovered in the basement of the Boulder home in 1996, having been bludgeoned and strangled. No one has been charged in her death, and the investigation has been the subject of numerous docuseries and films over the years.

The home was purchased by the Ramseys in 1991 for $500,000, the Denver Post reported . They ultimately sold the property in 1998 to a group of investors and the address was changed, and large trees and fencing were added.

The current owners purchased the home for $1.04 million in 2004, the outlet reported.

Alex Murdaugh found guilty in the killing of wife, son

The house has been on and off the market several times over the years, according to People magazine, and was last listed at $2 million in 2014. This time around, it’s listed at $6.95 million.

The 7,240-square-foot home, which has five bedroom and five bathrooms, is described by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty as a “stately and modernized” 1920s Tudor home in an “epic” location with “stunning curb appeal.” The home includes a 1,141-square-foot top floor penthouse suite with two full bathrooms and a fireplace, according to the listing. The second floor has four bedrooms, a game room, private deck and terrace.

The listing adds that the house has “timeless appeal.”

Nearly half of US murders going unsolved, data show

Ramsey was found dead in the basement of the home Dec. 26, 1996, bludgeoned and strangled, several hours after her mother called 911 to say her daughter was missing and a ransom note had been left behind. Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever prosecuted.

The case will be reviewed by state cold case experts this year, investigating authorities announced in November.

According to the Boulder Police Department, investigators have received, reviewed or investigated more than 21,000 tips, letters and emails. They have traveled to 19 states as part of their investigation and have interviewed or spoken with more than 1,000 individuals.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the BPD tip line at 303-441-1974, send an email to BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov , or contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
JonBenet Ramsey case: Newly unearthed documents reveal DNA did not match key players early in unsolved slaying
Boulder, CO27 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Mexico man arrested for shooting his cousin
Albuquerque, NM14 days ago
New Mexico man’s probation exchanged for years-long sentence
Clovis, NM21 days ago
Gallup Police: Man killed 15-year-old that was selling THC vapes
Gallup, NM6 days ago
Alex Murdaugh sped up when he passed location where his slain wife's phone was found: witness
Islandton, SC19 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX5 days ago
N.C. woman gets life for beating newborn, wrapping body in blankets and trash bag, leaving him in closet
Indian Trail, NC20 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Idaho student murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger had photos of female victim on phone
Moscow, ID13 days ago
More than 4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Arizona investigation, DEA says
Tempe, AZ10 days ago
Eight dogs at risk of being “destroyed” if not found homes
San Angelo, TX29 days ago
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger’s former fish cleaning boss says suspect couldn't learn filleting
Effort, PA5 days ago
Texas armed robber runs for his life after store clerk turns the tables
Sugar Land, TX21 days ago
New opioid 10 times stronger than fentanyl hitting the streets of California
San Francisco, CA27 days ago
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
Houston, TX26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy