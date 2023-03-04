Open in App
Newton, NJ
TAPinto.net

Town of Newton Prepares to Get Irish with Soda Bread, Shirts and a Parade

By Danielle Dufner,

4 days ago

NEWTON, NJ—The Town of Newton is inviting area residents to joint them as in getting into the Irish spirit this March.  In addition to the annual parade, the Newton Fire Department and First Aid Squad are selling Irish Soda bread and limited-edition apparel. These are opportunities to get in the spirit and support those who serve the community.

The Newton First Aid Squad is holding its annual Irish Soda Bread Fundraiser in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Loaves must be pre-ordered for $7 per loaf. The deadline to place the order is Monday, March 13 through their website.

The soda bread will be available for pick-up at the squad building located at 68 Sussex Street on Tuesday, March 16 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Newton Fire Department is selling sweatshirts and t-shirts to support the volunteer fire department, just in time for the Newton St. Patrick’s Day Parade Celebration. Purchases must be made online by Monday, March 13 for guaranteed delivery by Friday, March 17.

The Town of Newton’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is being hosted by the Newton Fire Department, will be on Saturday, March 18 beginning at 11 a.m. on Spring Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfQj8_0l7xhSXy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsXzn_0l7xhSXy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SvuJH_0l7xhSXy00

