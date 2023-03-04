Eagles met with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson at NFL Combine

According to Devin Jackson of The Inquirer, Philadelphia had an NFL combine meeting and greet with former UCLA quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
During his final season with former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, Thompson-Robinson completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the Bruins in 2022, adding 12 rushing touchdowns.
In total at UCLA, the 23-year-old signal-caller completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 10,710 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions in his five seasons.
Similar to Jalen Hurts in size and stature(6-1, 205), Thompson-Robinson was efficient on the ground as well totaling 1,826 rushing yards in his career, including a career-high 645 yards last season.
