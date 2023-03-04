Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles met with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson at NFL Combine

By Glenn Erby,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZmmo_0l7vILmo00

The Eagles are all about developing quarterbacks and a player that made our NFL combine sleepers list recently met with team brass.

According to Devin Jackson of The Inquirer, Philadelphia had an NFL combine meeting and greet with former UCLA quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

During his final season with former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, Thompson-Robinson completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the Bruins in 2022, adding 12 rushing touchdowns.

In total at UCLA, the 23-year-old signal-caller completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 10,710 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions in his five seasons.

Similar to Jalen Hurts in size and stature(6-1, 205), Thompson-Robinson was efficient on the ground as well totaling 1,826 rushing yards in his career, including a career-high 645 yards last season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Panthers release 3 players on Wednesday
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
Texans trade up for QB, manage to still address defense in Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX2 hours ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Armando Bacot leaves UNC’s ACC Tournament game against Boston College
Chapel Hill, NC16 hours ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN2 days ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX2 days ago
Seahawks players and legends cry foul over Lamar Jackson situation
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Panthers reportedly 'seriously interested' in only 3 QBs from 2023 draft
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Jose Altuve hit the weirdest single against the Astros in a World Baseball Classic tune-up
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC2 days ago
Orlando Brown tabbed as a free agent Titans must sign
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Texans OC Bobby Slowik wants rookie QBs to thrive in new offense
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Report: Titans are not shopping Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN2 days ago
CBS Sports suggests Titans-Dolphins trade for Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
New PFN mock draft goes off script for Steelers pick
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Stay or go: Predicting the fates of Broncos free agents in 2023
Denver, CO1 day ago
Current, former Ravens players react to franchise tag designation for QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy