Eagles met with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson at NFL Combine

The Eagles are all about developing quarterbacks and a player that made our NFL combine sleepers list recently met with team brass.

According to Devin Jackson of The Inquirer, Philadelphia had an NFL combine meeting and greet with former UCLA quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

During his final season with former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, Thompson-Robinson completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the Bruins in 2022, adding 12 rushing touchdowns.

In total at UCLA, the 23-year-old signal-caller completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 10,710 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions in his five seasons.

Similar to Jalen Hurts in size and stature(6-1, 205), Thompson-Robinson was efficient on the ground as well totaling 1,826 rushing yards in his career, including a career-high 645 yards last season.