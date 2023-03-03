Open in App
Scotch Plains, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

St. Bartholomew Church in Scotch Plains Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Celebration with "First Friday" Mass

By Charlie Cangialosi III,

6 days ago

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ - St. Bartholomew the Apostle Church (2032 Westfield Ave, Scotch Plains) began its year-long 75th anniversary celebration with a "First Friday" Mass on Friday, March 3.

Bishop Elias Lorenzo of the Archdiocese of Newark was the main celebrant of Friday's 11:00 a.m. mass and was joined by St. Bartholomew's Fr. Matthew Gonzalez and Deacon Robert Gurske. Following the mass was a luncheon for the St. Bartholomew Prime Timer's Group for seniors and grandparents of St. Bartholomew's parish.

Friday's mass was attended by students and faculty of St. Bartholomew Academy as well as many members of the Scotch Plains community. Also in attendance were Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo and Township Manager Alexander Mirabella, who presented a resolution to St. Bart's to acknowledge the church's long and storied history within the Scotch Plains community.

"I'm so happy that the mayor and council put this resolution together to celebrate St. Bart's 75th anniversary," Township Manager Alexander Mirabella told TAPinto. "St. Bart's is such an important fabric within our community. Fr. John leads his parish and all the parishioners so well, that it was only fitting that we took time out to celebrate and memorialize on a council resolution. As a parishioner myself, I can only wish them 75 more years of helping people spiritually, financially and educationally. It's a wonderful place, and it's to be celebrated."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTKZe_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQeSI_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26CiDH_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bs5Cr_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JANpO_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8Hrq_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0koz_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uB22A_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnex3_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeDo7_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJSxw_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A73uX_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rq74Y_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PT836_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKs7J_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rx6TA_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQ4PH_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gx2V1_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcueI_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLZUd_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgCyM_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGS9r_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7213_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjcxK_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRBiP_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJ1QB_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXBaY_0l7rA0cY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Bc2V_0l7rA0cY00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Things to Do in and Around Morristown This Weekend; March 10 - March 12
Morristown, NJ1 hour ago
Things to Do in and Around Madison This Weekend; March 10 - March 12
Madison, NJ1 hour ago
Rahway Student Musicians Selected for Prestigious 2023 Central Jersey Middle School Honors Band
Rahway, NJ4 hours ago
Belmar Resident a finalist in County Travel Guide Photo Contest
Belmar, NJ5 hours ago
Mike’s Place in Kenilworth Specials of the Day March 9
Kenilworth, NJ10 hours ago
Award-Winning BRHS Theatre Students to Host Thespian Festival for Middle Schoolers
Bordentown, NJ16 hours ago
Bloomfield to Host Virtual Cannibis Town Hall
Bloomfield, NJ2 hours ago
New Brunswick's New Rec Leader Creating Inviting Space for City's Kids
New Brunswick, NJ18 hours ago
Free Prom Form Wear Give Away in Morristown
Morristown, NJ20 hours ago
Rahway High School Sports Stores Now Open!
Rahway, NJ9 hours ago
Join Your Friends at the Oakley in Nutley for Lunch
Nutley, NJ4 hours ago
Tonight is Opening Night for Madison High School's Performance of Little Women
Madison, NJ7 hours ago
Registration for Jersey City Summer Camp to Open March 20
Jersey City, NJ21 hours ago
This Weekend in Asbury Park
Asbury Park, NJ20 hours ago
Happy Birthday Phillipsburg
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago
Lenape H.S. Students Starring in "The Little Mermaid" Spring Musical This Weekend
Medford, NJ16 hours ago
The HOPE ONE Van Will Be in Morristown and Morris Plains in March
Morristown, NJ7 hours ago
Restaurant Week in Princeton: Special Menus Along with Some Special Prices, Too
Princeton, NJ2 days ago
Construction Begins on ‘The Alice,’ 125-Unit Luxury Apartment Project at Terhune and North Harrison
Princeton, NJ19 hours ago
Princeton Future/Princeton Library Workshop Seeks Community Input on Mobility Issues
Princeton, NJ16 hours ago
Doylestown Resident Recognized for Going Above and Beyond With Local Park
Doylestown, PA23 hours ago
With the Mission Accomplished, Bloomfield High’s Kira Pipkins Got to Enjoy the Fruits of her Labor with Those She Loves Best, her Family, Coaches and Teammates
Bloomfield, NJ1 day ago
Meals on Wheels of Ocean County Receives Special Proclamation from Stafford Mayor and Council
Stafford, CT19 hours ago
Madison Restaurant to Hold Family Night
Madison, NJ2 days ago
Raritan Borough Among Towns Receiving Violation Notice Regarding LGBTQIA+ Discrimination in Marriage Licenses
Raritan, NJ53 minutes ago
Andrew Gitto Promoted to Scotch Plains Police Sergeant, Sworn in at Township Council Meeting Tuesday
Scotch Plains, NJ1 day ago
Volunteer to Become an Auxiliary Police Officer in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Doylestown Landscaper Takes Second Place at Philadelphia Flower Show
Doylestown, PA7 hours ago
Denville Students Raise Money for St. Jude’s
Denville, NJ1 day ago
University of Scouting and Program Launch Draws Record Attendance
Berkeley Heights, NJ8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy