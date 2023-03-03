St. Bartholomew Church in Scotch Plains Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Celebration with "First Friday" Mass

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ - St. Bartholomew the Apostle Church (2032 Westfield Ave, Scotch Plains) began its year-long 75th anniversary celebration with a "First Friday" Mass on Friday, March 3.

Bishop Elias Lorenzo of the Archdiocese of Newark was the main celebrant of Friday's 11:00 a.m. mass and was joined by St. Bartholomew's Fr. Matthew Gonzalez and Deacon Robert Gurske. Following the mass was a luncheon for the St. Bartholomew Prime Timer's Group for seniors and grandparents of St. Bartholomew's parish.

Friday's mass was attended by students and faculty of St. Bartholomew Academy as well as many members of the Scotch Plains community. Also in attendance were Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo and Township Manager Alexander Mirabella, who presented a resolution to St. Bart's to acknowledge the church's long and storied history within the Scotch Plains community.

"I'm so happy that the mayor and council put this resolution together to celebrate St. Bart's 75th anniversary," Township Manager Alexander Mirabella told TAPinto. "St. Bart's is such an important fabric within our community. Fr. John leads his parish and all the parishioners so well, that it was only fitting that we took time out to celebrate and memorialize on a council resolution. As a parishioner myself, I can only wish them 75 more years of helping people spiritually, financially and educationally. It's a wonderful place, and it's to be celebrated."















































































































