Berkeley Heights, NJ
Berkeley Heights Education Foundation Receives $2,500 Grant from Smith Chiropractic Foundation

By Bobbie Peer,

5 days ago

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - The Berkeley Heights Education Foundation (BHEF) was recently presented with a generous $2,500 donation from the Smith Chiropractic Foundation by Dr. Patrick Smith to BHEF Vice President Kristy Lopresti and Trustee Brian Kraut.

A portion of this gift is planned to be allocated towards Governor Livingston High School student Justin Liu's wish – granted through the Student Grant-A-Wish program created by BHEF that offers all district students an opportunity for their wishes to come true.

The funding will be used to purchase a telescope for use in an educational astronomy night sky viewing program at the Berkeley Heights Public Library, available to students and community members alike. "I'm super excited about the telescope at the library, so it will be available for the entire community," said Lopresti.  Monthly or bi-monthly astronomy events will be hosted at the Library as part of this program.

Dr. Smith introduced himself to the elementary students that attended the check presentation. "I'm the guy that runs Smith Chiropractic Foundation and the Berkeley Heights Charity 5k. And I love kids. And I love dreamers," he said.

He explained to the students, "So the reason why I'm a doctor is because of my fifth grade teacher. She taught us that it was beyond the textbook in the lectures, but it was about learning and letting your imagination run to the highest degree. And so one saying that I've always loved is 'reach for the stars!'"

Lopresti said this was the first student grant fulfilled and granted one student wish per school. "We got some very unique requests for new food in the cafeteria like burger Fridays, and then some really great initiatives. At Woodruff School, they wanted a bird feeder garden," Lopresti said. At Gov. Livingston, they partnered with the Environmental Committee to help fund the replacement of light bulbs with LED bulbs.

About the Berkeley Heights Education Foundation: The BHEF is a nonprofit, volunteer fundraising organization that, for almost 30 years, has helped provide innovative, hands-on, educational programs and cutting-edge technology to students across all six schools in Berkeley Heights. Please visit www.bhedfoundation.org for more information.

About the Smith Chiropractic Foundation Berkeley Heights Charity 5K: The Berkeley Heights "Run for the Health of It!" Charity Road Race and Fitness Walk was established in 1996 to help lend support to non-profit organizations. Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $300,000 and assisted over 30 local & national charitable organizations and local individuals in need. Please visit our charities page for a complete list of those who received grants for the last 2 years.

