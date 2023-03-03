Vikings Win Rock Fight With Panthers, Advance to First State Trophy Round Since 2016

Mossyrock forward Cooper Young grapples for possession against Cusick in a 1B state loser-out game at Spokane Arena March 3.

At Spokane Arena

VIKINGS 62, PANTHERS 51

Mossyrock 11 14 13 24 — 62

Cusick 3 10 17 21 — 51

Mossyrock: L. Cooper 8, K. Kolb 12, E. Kolb 8, M. Cooper 1, Munoz 19, Young 8, Isom 6

Cusick: Seymour 28, Sullivan 2, D. Campbell 6, R. Campbell 6, Mackey 1, BrownEagle 5, Haynes 3

SPOKANE — In as ugly as a game as you’ll see in the 1B state tournament, the No. 11 Mossyrock boys basketball team took a win however it could, defeating No. 7 Cusick, 62-51 in a consolation semifinal to clinch a spot in the fourth/sixth-place game Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

The win clinches Mossyrock’s first trophy at state as a program since 2016, when it finished second at the 2B tournament, and just its fourth trophy ever.

Zack Munoz led the Vikings with 19 points, with Cooper Young adding eight points and 15 rebounds, and Keegan Kolb scoring 12 points to go along with six rebounds.

The Vikings took 38 free throws, including 24 in the fourth quarter alone, and made just 17 of them. Both teams shot under 35% from the field, and there were 44 combined turnovers between the two squads.

Cusick was led by Bode Seymour’s game-high 28 points.

The Vikings will play the winner of Orcas Island and Moses Lake Christian Academy Saturday back at Spokane Arena at 9:30 a.m.