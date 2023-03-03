Open in App
La Conner, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Mountaineers Ousted at State by La Conner

By The Chronicle staff,

5 days ago
Rainier guard Angelica Askey throws a post-entry pass against La Conner in the 2B state consolation semifinals at Spokane Arena March 3.

At Spokane Arena

LA CONNER 67, MOUNTAINEERS 47

Rainier 7 4 18 18 — 47

La Conner 16 19 18 14 — 67

Rainier: Swenson 7, Askey 22, Johnson 2, Mathson 3, Plowman 4, Blackburn 8, Beckman 1

La Conner: Dougliss 2, Harper 12, McCormick 1, Grossglass 1, Herrera 18, Villard 5, Casey 1, Marble 18, Miller 9

SPOKANE — Shooting a tough percentage in its season finale, the No. 7 Rainier girls basketball team fell in a 2B consolation semifinal matchup against No. 6 La Conner Friday afternoon, 67-47.

The Mountaineers scored just 11 points in the first half, and found themselves down by 24 at the break.

That lead would prove to be insurmountable, despite better shooting in the second half.

Angelica Askey led Rainier with 22 points on 9-of-22 shooting, scoring nearly half of the Mountaineers’ points. Janess Blackburn added eight points.

La Conner was led by Ellie Marble and Makayla Herrera, who each scored 18 points. LC will advance to the fourth/sixth-place game Saturday while the Mountaineers season is over.

