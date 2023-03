Tractor Supply Company will host a pet treat tasting event in Chehalis on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will give pets a chance to sample the variety of pet treats available at the business.

Attendees will also be able to get their pets vaccinated. A veterinarian will be available from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will be held at 1050 NW Maryland Ave. in Chehalis.