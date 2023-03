macaronikid.com

St. Patrick's Day Reuben Dip By Kelly Rostorfer, Macaroni KID, 7 days ago

By Kelly Rostorfer, Macaroni KID, 7 days ago

When it comes to St. Patrick's Day, nothing is quite as comforting as a classic Reuben sandwich! And with this easy Reuben dip recipe, you ...