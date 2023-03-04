Open in App
Nashville, TN
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley Surprise Fans At Bridgestone Arena, Troll CMA Awards Hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning

By Lacey West,

4 days ago

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley have officially made a comeback.

At least for a short period of time recently, the two graced the Bridgestone Arena stage in Nashville, giving the crowd a throwback to their CMA hosting days.

Carrie and Brad have always made a dynamite team, and both their vocals and senses of humor align well, making them fun to watch on stage.

In the midst of their eleven years as hosts, they even recorded “Remind Me” together, and it topped the Billboard charts with ease.

The song would not have been part of Brad’s This Is Country Music album had fate and lack of punctuality not intervened, leaving Brad late to deliver his album for the set due date.

Because of this, the two were able to get the words for a duet together and have it recorded for the album’s late submission. Carrie jokingly called it, “the most unorganized thing I’ve ever been apart of.”

And last night, in a special Nashville show on Carrie’s ongoing Denim and Rhinestones Tour , the two performed another duet. And to no one’s surprise, the crowd loved this one too, if not for their duet abilities, for the humor and edgy comments they threw at the CMA Awards’ newest hosts… Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

The song featured these creative alternating lyrics between Brad and Carrie, respectively:

“No, this ain’t an awards show. But here we are, me and you,” Brad began.

“Tonight, it ain’t about who’s gonna win, and who’s gonna lose,” Carrie added.

“But if it was, we’d both be winners, just a’singin’ and a’playin’.”

“’Cause you’re funnier than Luke!” Carrie defiantly added, with Paisley replying:

“And you’re prettier than Peyton.”

Classic Brad and Carrie:

The pair also performed their 2011 release, “Remind Me” for the fans at Bridgestone Arena.

This on-stage surprise comes on the heels of Brad’s recent single release and new album announcement.

Carrie also brough Jason Aldean out for a duet of “If I Didn’t Have You” during in Nashville tour stop.

