Salem, OR
Oregon female singer-songwriters take the stage to amplify women's voices

By Capi Lynn, Salem Statesman Journal,

5 days ago
Three female singer-songwriters connected during the pandemic, triangulating from Salem to Portland to Sisters. They were spurred by inequality in the music industry and inspired...
