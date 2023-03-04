Open in App
First Alert Forecast: Quieter, but windy & leftover rain possible

By Matthew DeLucia,

4 days ago

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/4 Saturday morning update 03:16

The storm that brought us heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some snow to the north overnight is now moving away and things quiet down for the rest of today.

It'll still be windy at times, especially along the coasts and there's still a chance of some leftover rain or snow showers well to the north. But overall, we're drying out now.

CBS2

Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. It'll be a much quieter night if you're headed out. We'll fall into the 30s for most, with some 20s to the N&W.

CBS2

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend as we get brighter skies, less wind, and milder temps. Highs tomorrow afternoon will top out in the low 50s.

CBS2

It's looking like a fairly quiet stretch into next week, although a weak clipper system may bring some rain/snow showers late Monday night into the first half of Tuesday.

CBS2

Have a great weekend!

