WWE SmackDown video highlights: Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes confrontation

Reigns and Rhodes went face-to-face ahead of their WrestleMania title match.

WWE

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes crossed paths last night for the first time since their WrestleMania 39 main event was made official.

A face-to-face confrontation between Reigns and Cody opened last night's episode of SmackDown. Much of the segment focused on how Reigns was mentored by Cody's father Dusty Rhodes in NXT. Reigns said Dusty knew he was going to be the face of the company one day -- but he never talked about Cody. It was like Cody didn't exist.

Cody responded by saying the only way he can exist is by defeating Reigns at WrestleMania.

The confrontation also included a reference to Cody and The Young Bucks' All In event from 2018. When Cody was mentioning all of the impossible mountains he's been able to climb in his career, he said people thought there was "no way that 10,000 people would pay to see me and my buddies' little indie show."

Also on SmackDown, Reigns told Jimmy Uso that Jey Uso has one week to come back to The Bloodline. If he doesn't, Reigns will blame Jimmy for it. Reigns said the way to get Jey back is by solving their Sami Zayn problem.

Jimmy helped Solo Sikoa defeat Zayn in last night's main event, but Zayn was able to fight off their post-match attack. Reigns was shown backstage looking disappointed as he watched Jimmy fail to take out Zayn.

