Tony Vitello recaps Vols' series-opening win versus Gonzaga

No. 2 Tennessee (9-2) defeated Gonzaga (1-8), 8-2, Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Friday’s contest is the first of a three-game series between the Vols and Bulldogs.

Game No. 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST on Saturday, while Sunday’s series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EST.

Both games can be watched on SEC Network+. Roger Hoover (play-by-play) and Cody Hawn (analyst) will be on the call.

Friday’s win is the Vols’ ninth consecutive.

Following Friday’s contest at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, sixth-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello recapped the Vols’ win. Vitello’s media availability can be watched below.