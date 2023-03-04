AEW Revolution 2023 live stream, start time, card and how to watch online

When you watch the AEW Revolution 2023 live streams tomorrow night, you will apparently see a different kind of AEW PPV. Or at least it seems like that's the case at the moment.

AEW Revolution start time

Date: Tomorrow (Sunday, March 5)

Time: AEW Revolution begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

Pre-show: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST

Watch on: Bleacher Report in the U.S. and Fite TV abroad

That's because, of course, AEW booker Tony Khan has apparently gone for a less-is-more approach, at least in terms of the number of matches. Revolution has only 8 matches on the card at the moment, because one is the 60-minute Ironman match between AEW World Champion MJF and Bryan Danielson.

Admittedly, the build to this match — and everything since William Regal betrayed Jon Moxley at Full Gear — has been m-m-m-mid. But this is a Bryan Danielson Ironman match. There's no way it can disappoint, right?

Speaking of disappointments: The Gunns. Billy Gunn's sons are possibly the most hated men in All Elite Wrestling, and they're defending their tag titles in a bizarre match. Their challengers are former champs The Acclaimed, the TNA duo of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett and the very whatever and very evil tandem of Orange Cassidy and Danhausen.

Aside from that, our most anticipated matches are Moxley vs Hanger in a Texas Death Match and House of Black vs The Elite. Other than that, we need Tony Khan to not put the AEW Women's Championship on the social media mess that is Saraya.

Here's everything you need to know to get an AEW Revolution live stream

How to watch AEW Revolution 2023 live streams from anywhere on Earth

How to watch AEW Revolution 2023 live streams in the U.S.

The thing about non-WWE PPVs is that they always cost more. AEW Revolution is no exception, going for $50. You can order an Revolution live stream from the Bleacher Report app.

The Bleacher Report app has apps on Roku and mobile devices, and can be watched on the web. Bleacher Report's Fire TV app is there, and they finally added an Apple tvOS app.

How to watch AEW Revolution 2023 live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond are cheaper

So, herein lies the point where many American fans will wonder "what the heck!?" International fans have a different solution. Cheaper rates — which often vary based around conversions — can sometimes found in Canada, the UK and Australia.

For this instance, we'll break things down thusly. Folks in Canada should go to DAZN Canada , which charges $49.99 CAD for this PPV.

The better pricing is found on DAZN around the world. The show costs:

Also, as pointed out by a friend in the UK, not only is Fite TV is selling AEW Revolution live streams around the world in other territories.

The UK pricing for FITE should match the above.

AEW Revolution match card and predictions

Predicted winners are listed in bold text.