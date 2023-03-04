Open in App
San Diego, CA
Rams hire SDSU's Ron Gould as RBs coach

By Cameron DaSilva,

4 days ago
After seeing Ra’Shaad Samples and Thomas Brown both leave, the Los Angeles Rams needed to find a new running backs coach this offseason. They’ve reportedly done so, once again going to the college ranks for this hire.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams are hiring Ron Gould to coach their running backs. Gould was named San Diego State’s running backs coach in February after spending six seasons in that role at Stanford, but he’s making the leap to the NFL for the first time.

Gould, 57, has been coaching at the college level since 1990. In addition to coaching running backs, he’s also been a head coach at UC Davis and coached the DBs at Boise State in the ‘90s.

During his time at Stanford, he coached Bryce Love. And while he was coaching the running backs at Cal from 1997-2007, he worked with the likes of Marshawn Lynch and Jahvid Best.

