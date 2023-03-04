Open in App
Surprise, AZ
Surprise Independent

Lefty Will Smith agrees to $1.5M, 1-year deal with Rangers

4 days ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith celebrates an out against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. Smith agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Texas Rangers on Saturday, March 4, 2023, and will report to spring training. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Left-handed reliever Will Smith agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Texas Rangers on Saturday and will report to spring training.

The 33-year-old was 0-3 with a 3.97 ERA and five saves in 65 relief appearances last year for Atlanta and Houston, which acquired him on Aug. 2 for current Ranger Jake Odorizzi. The Astros declined a $13 million option on Nov. 9, allowing Smith to become a free agent as he completed a $40 million, three-year contract.

He was an All-Star with San Francisco in 2019, the final season with the Giants for current Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. Smith had a career-high 37 saves for Atlanta in 2021.

He has a 31-34 career record with 91 saves in 513 appearances over 10 seasons for Kansas City (2012-13), Milwaukee (2014-16), San Francisco (2016, 2018-19), Atlanta (2020-22), and Houston (2022).

Infielder Mark Mathias was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. He was 3 for 10 with three RBIs and three walks in five spring training games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

