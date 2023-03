DETROIT – The No. 1 Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice Warriors (21-1) handed the No. 2 Cass Tech Technicians (21-1) their first loss of the season Friday night at University of Detroit Mercy, Calihan Hall. Brother Rice was able to pull out the 66-65 victory in overtime, and it was the first overtime game in Operation Friendship’s 76 year history.

Video by Calvin Pierce.

Here is a full recap of the game.

