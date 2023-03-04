Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chelsea vs. Leeds United, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

By FTW Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06k1Mz_0l7hSqdv00

Chelsea will be hoping to end their six-game winless streak when they host relegation-threatened Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League. The Blues will also be looking to ease the pressure on Graham Potter, who has come under scrutiny following the club’s recent poor form.

Meanwhile, Leeds United will be desperate for a win as they look to distance themselves from the relegation zone. The Whites have impressed in their first season back in the Premier League, but they have struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

As always, we have another great match in Premier League, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Chelsea vs. Leeds United

  • When: Saturday, March 4
  • Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network, NBC Universo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Premier League Starting Lineups

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Kepa; James, W. Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell; Fernandez, Zakaria; Madueke, Felix, Sterling; Havertz

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Chelsea (-160) vs. Leeds United (+450)

Draw: +290

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Davidson vs. VCU live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch A10 Championship
Davidson, NC1 hour ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Bill Simmons: People around NBA think James Harden is bound for Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Texans trade up for QB, manage to still address defense in Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Jose Altuve hit the weirdest single against the Astros in a World Baseball Classic tune-up
Houston, TX15 hours ago
Former USC receiver is looking for new home this spring
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
WATCH: Former Michigan basketball player says Michigan State has best chance of any Big Ten team to win national title
East Lansing, MI21 hours ago
ESPN, CBS differ on Hawkeyes’ seeding in latest Bracketology prior to Big Ten Tournament
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC2 days ago
CBS Sports suggests Titans-Dolphins trade for Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
What the new SEC schedule proposal means for Arkansas football
Fayetteville, AR21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy