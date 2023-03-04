Hailey Bieber Does Date Night In Style With A Black Leather Minidress And Slingback Pumps

Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber made last month’s trip to the U.K. for London Fashion Week a super-stylish one, as she pulled out all the stops with her date-night outfit when she and Justin Bieber arrived at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hailey Bieber Wears Figure-Hugging Leather LaQuan Smith Mini Dress In London

The 26-year-old Rhode Skin founder looked sensational as she wore a one-shoulder patent leather black mini dress from the LaQuan Smith Fall 2023 collection. She took inspiration from the likes of Anne Hathaway and Miley Cyrus and teamed her mini dress with black sheer Calzedonia tights to keep out the London chill, which was a smart move – and one which certainly didn’t make her outfit any less seductive! Au contraire, we actually think it enhanced it!

The Victoria’s Secret model accessorized her racy fit with some statement Tiffany & Co. gold earrings, which were very visible thanks to Hailey’s new cropped hair , as well as a Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 bag and Saint Laurent Corrado heels. Top to toe perfection, we think you’ll agree!

READ MORE: Hailey Bieber Shuts It Down In An Itsy-Bitsy Polka Dot Mini Dress

For his part, Justin wore black leather pants to complement his wife’s leather look, teamed with a yellow fleece and a black beanie. We love their high fashion/casual dress codes, as even though they shouldn’t work, they somehow do!

Hailey Bieber Shares Intimate Justin Bieber Photos To Celebrate His 29th Birthday

Hailey made her husband of over four years feel special on his 29th birthday, as she shared an intimate carousel of pictures with her 49.8M Instagram followers on March 1st. She captioned the post: “29 never looked so good,” followed by a smiley face emoji. “Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love.”

Instagram.com/haileybieber

The first picture shows Hailey, who is sporting her short bob so we know it’s a recent one, planting a kiss on her husband's lips, while he stares into the camera. The second shows Justin wrapping his arms around Hailey and kissing the back of her head, while she is also touching his arms.

Instagram.com/haileybieber

The third pic shows Hailey in a soft pink Barbiecore dress holding Justin's face, while he looks at her lovingly. We're obsessed with these pictures! And the final picture, perhaps our favorite of all, is a throwback picture of the "Peaches" singer from his childhood, posing for the camera while standing on the grass, wrapped in a blue blanket. He looks *too cute* for words, so it's definitely worth scrolling through to the last picture on the carousel above to check it out!