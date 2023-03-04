Penn State wrestling updates, scores, and results from Big Ten tournament session one

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson. (Althouse/BWI)

Penn State wrestling will have 10 competitors on the mat during session one of the Big Ten wrestling tournament. It starts today at 10 a.m. ET inside of the Crisler Center in Michigan. This is your home for updates throughout the first set of matches, which will include first round matches, the quarterfinals, and also some wrestleback action in he consolation bracket.

Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team is a sizable favorite to win the team race entering the day. But, it will have to fend off Iowa and others to do so.

“We like our team,” Sanderson said this week. “When you’re in the trenches, part of loving your guys is also seeing their weaknesses and their strengths, so we just have to focus on their strengths and what they do well. You take a step back and we’ve got a pretty dang good team. You still have to go compete and there are a lot of other really good teams, so nothing’s gonna be taken for granted.”

Big Ten tournament schedule

This event will be held over two days, Saturday and Sunday, inside of the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The schedule is as follows (all times Eastern):

Saturday

10 a.m. – Session 1 (First Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks)

5:30 p.m. – Session 2 (Consolation Matches, Wrestlebacks)

7:30 p.m. – Session 3 (Semifinals)

Sunday

1 p.m. – Session 4 (Consolation Semifinals, 7th-Place Matches)

4:30 p.m. – Session 5 (1st-, 3rd- and 5th- Place Matches)

How to follow Penn State wrestling at the Big Ten tournament

The Big Ten tournament will be a mixture of live television coverage and streaming. Penn State matches will be part of Big Ten Network’s over-the-air coverage of sessions one, three, and five. BTN+ will stream matside coverage for all sessions. It is also the exclusive home to watch sessions two and four.

The Penn State Sports Network will be on the air with the prematch show at 9:40 p.m. Longtime broadcaster Jeff Byers will be on the call. ET. Click here to access the free LionVision feed.

You can also follow along live and chat with other Penn State wrestling fans on Blue-White Illustrated’s The Wrestling Room forum. Access it by clicking here.

Penn State semifinal/consolation bracket matches

125 pounds:

133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State vs. No. 5 Dylan Ragusin, Michigan

141 pounds: No. 2 Beau Bartlett, PSU vs. No. 3 Brock Hardy, Nebraska

149 pounds: No. 5 Shayne Van Ness, Penn State vs. winner of No. 14 Jaden Reynolds, Purdue vs. No. 11 Dayne Morton, Nebraska

Lions quarterfinal/consolation bracket matches

125 pounds: No. 10 Gary Steen, Penn State vs. TBD (consolation bracket)

133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young, PSU vs. No. 8 Broady Teske, Iowa

141 pounds: No. 2 Beau Bartlett, Penn State vs. No. 10 Cole Mattin, Michigan

149 pounds: No. 5 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 4 Max Murin, Iowa

157 pounds: No. 2 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 10 Derek Gilcher, Indiana

165 pounds: No. 4 Alex Facundo, PSU vs. No. 5 Carson Kharchla

174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci, Penn State vs. No. 8 Troy Fisher, Northwestern

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks, PSU vs. No. 8 Brian Soldano, Rutgers

197 pounds: No. 1 Max Dean, Penn State vs. No. 9 Michael Foy, Minnesota

285 pounds: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet, PSU vs. No. 7 Tate Orndorff, Ohio State

First round matchups for each Penn State wrestler

These will be updated as information becomes available. The rankings listed are for the Big Ten tournament.

125 pounds: No. 10 Gary Steen, Penn State vs. No. 7 Braxton Brown, Maryland

133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young, PSU vs. the winner of No.9 RayVon Foley, Michigan State vs. No. 8 Brody Teske, Iowa.

141 pounds: No. 2 Beau Bartlett, Penn State vs. the winner of No. 10 Cole Mattin, Michigan vs. No. 7 Joe Olivieri, Rutgers

149 pounds: No. 5. Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 12 Jake Harrier, Illinois

157 pounds: No. 2 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. the winner of No. 10 Derek Gilcher, Indiana vs. No. 7 Michael Carr, Illinois

165 pounds: No. 4 Alex Facundo, PSU vs. No. 13 Stoney Buell, Purdue

174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci, Penn State vs. the winner of No. 9 Max Maylor, Michigan vs. No. 8 Troy Fisher, Northwestern

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks, PSU vs. the winner of No. 9 Dylan Connell, Illinois vs. No. 8 Brian Soldano, Rutgers

197 pounds: No. 1 Max Dean, Penn State vs. the winner of No. 9 Michael Foy, Minnesota vs. No. 8 Braxton Amos, Wisconsin

285 pounds: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet, PSU vs. the winner of No. 7 Tate Orndorff, Ohio State vs. No. 10 Hayden Copass, Purdue

Big Ten tournament session one updates: Quarters

1:23 — Alex Facundo is off to the consolation bracket. He falls 3-1 to Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla.

1:17 — Levi Haines is into the semifinals. He dominated Derek Gilcher 6-0 with 2:57 in riding time. The Nittany Lion scored three takedowns to win decisively.

12:57 — Penn State just split a pair of matches that were happening simultaneously. Shayne Van Ness is off to consolations after he couldn’t get his offense going in a 4-2 loss to Iowa’s Max Murin at 149 pounds. At 141, Beau Bartlett is into the semifinals after taking a 4-2 win over Michigan’s Cole Mattin.

12:38 — Roman Bravo-Young glides into the semifinals with a commanding 13-2 win over Brody Teske of Iowa. He amassed a whopping 5:06 in riding time while earning the Nittany Lions an extra point in the team race.

12:23 p.m. — Quarterfinals are now underway at 125 pounds. Roman Bravo-Young will kick off this round for Penn State at 133 pounds in about 10 minutes.

11:30 a.m. — Fair warning, folks: Penn State will not be back on the mat for awhile. All of the Nittany Lions’ upperweights reached the quarters via bye. Roman Bravo-Young will kick off the quarterfinal round for Penn State at 133 pounds. But, that’s probably 25-30 minutes away. We’ll update when we know more.

Big Ten tournament session one updates: First round

11:27 a.m. — Alex Facundo is into the Big Ten quarterfinals for the first time. He beat Purdue’s Stoney Buell 7-2 on the strength of three takedowns plus an escape. The Lions now have nine of 10 wrestlers in the quarterfinals (seven of them arrived there via bye).

11:15 a.m. — Shayne Van Ness will be up in about five minutes. Until then, we’ll note that No. 5 Shayne Van Ness has his quarterfinal foe: No. 4 Max Murin of Iowa.

10:54 a.m. – Seeding upset: No. 10 Cole Mattin just beat No. 7 Jake Olivieri. So, Mattin, from Michigan, will face Penn State’s Beau Bartlett in the quarters at 141 pounds.

10:47 a.m. — Penn State has its first victory of this tournament. Shayne Van Ness accrued 3:45 in riding time as he pummeled Illinois’ Jake Harrier 16-4. The major decision will give the Lions extra points in the team race. “SVN’ is off to the quarters.

10:38 a.m. — Shayne Van Ness is about to take the mat for Penn State against Jake Harrier of Illinois.

10:27 a.m. – Shayne Van Ness is in the hole on mat two for his opening bout at 149 pounds. He faces Jake Harrier of Illinois.

10:23 a.m. — Brown was the aggressor early and often. He scored first and last and thoroughly dominated Gary Steen. The Terrapin beats the Nittany Lion 14-0. Steen now goes into the consolation bracket.

10:02 a.m. – Wrestling is underway. We’re awaiting Gary Steen, who is on deck mat 2.

9:35 a.m. — Gary Steen will be the first Penn State wrestler on the mat. He is on deck on mat 2. In other words, once the initial match on that mat is completed, he will be up to face Braxton Brown of Maryland at approximately 10:10 a.m. ET.