Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
On3.com

Jay Bilas reveals keys to victory for North Carolina against Duke

By Steve Samra,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afwQ5_0l7gtiQv00
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jay Bilas believes he has the secret to success for North Carolina against Duke on Saturday.

The former Blue Devils star revealed what the Tar Heels must do if they want to find victory in their highly-anticipated showdown, believing there’s a few things North Carolina must do if they’re to capture a win.

“I think there’s a few things that North Carolina has to do in this game against Duke,” started Bilas. “No. 1, they have to protect the lane and protect the paint. Duke is not a great shooting team, so you can recover late for perimeter shooters. But you’ve got to keep Duke out of the paint. Next is rebounding. I mean, you have got to rebound in this game, because Duke is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. They get about 37% of their missed shots, and those are high percentage second shots. So the glass is going to be a really important factor.

“Another really important factor is Armando Bacot. In the last game, Derrick Lively II blocked eight shots in that game. I think they’ve got to do a better job of getting the ball to Armando Bacot a little bit more on the move, and then you’ve got to attack Lively’s body, and not try to shy away from getting your shot blocked. Go into his body. Carolina only shot three free throws in the last game between these two teams. They’ve got to get to the line more.”

As Bilas mentioned, Duke defeated North Carolina 63-57 in their last meeting, where the Blue Devils hosted the Tar Heels. Lively looked more like Bacot than Bacot during that showdown, pulling down 14 rebounds and having eight blocks.

The battle of the big men could be the difference on Saturday, and it’s going to be fascinating to see whether North Carolina follows Jay Bilas’ advice to a victory over Duke.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
2 dead, 1 deputy injured in North Carolina chase, crash, officials say; chase suspect on the run
Spring Lake, NC4 days ago
Daughter of North Carolina woman on death row for over 3 decades shares story
Raleigh, NC7 days ago
1 dead in Interstate 74 motorcycle crash in High Point
High Point, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Durham bakery catches fire Tuesday morning
Durham, NC2 days ago
2 injured, 1 stabbed in Durham shooting
Durham, NC3 days ago
1 shot near Raleigh pawn shop, police say
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Child hit by car in Wake County just outside Raleigh, troopers say
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
Truck driver charged after Durham pedestrian struck and killed on Hillsborough Road
Durham, NC1 day ago
2 dead after wrong-way crash in North Carolina
Wendell, NC5 days ago
Fayetteville man charged with murder in deadly shooting of co-worker outside of Sanford restaurant
Sanford, NC22 hours ago
Carthage man dies in Sanford shooting
Carthage, NC1 day ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Clinton wasn't wearing helmet
Clinton, NC2 days ago
Raleigh driver killed in Atlantic Avenue crash was street racing, police say
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
NC street gangs growing, carrying more powerful guns than police, Governor's Crime Commission says
Raleigh, NC6 days ago
Man accused of murder now in custody, according to High Point police
High Point, NC2 days ago
Police release new photos, information on suspect in Durham homicide
Durham, NC21 hours ago
'I'm afraid:' Records show man charged with killing Durham woman had history of domestic violence
Durham, NC3 days ago
Women dies in high-speed crash on W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC8 days ago
4 arrested after ‘intentionally’ crashing into police car, leading officers on chase through Winston-Salem, Kernersville, police say
Kernersville, NC5 days ago
Greensboro man killed in MLK Drive shooting identified
Greensboro, NC8 days ago
Driver dies Sunday after single-car accident in Wake County Saturday
Cary, NC3 days ago
Man hospitalized after getting hit by car in Cary after sheetrock fell off his vehicle
Cary, NC5 days ago
Elementary school teacher killed in crash after driver runs stop sign in Graham, troopers say
Graham, NC8 days ago
Man shot, woman killed in Durham shooting, police say
Durham, NC8 days ago
25-year-old woman killed in high-speed crash on West Gate City Blvd, Merritt Drive in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC8 days ago
Hillsborough man busted for having ‘green leafy substance’, stolen gun and cash, sheriff says
Hillsborough, NC5 days ago
Arrest made in murder investigation
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Man found shot along Main Street in Durham
Durham, NC12 days ago
Durham police identify woman who was found dead near hotel, charge man with murder
Durham, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy