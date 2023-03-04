Coen Carr, Kaleb Glenn headline Saturday's NIBC Storylines

2023 four-star Coen Carr / Player submitted photo

Greenville, South Carolina – The National Intercollegiate Basketball Conference, NIBC for short, is the premier basketball league in the country. The league features ten of the elite teams from across the country and is filled with On3 150 talent across all classes.

Whenever the league has a session, it has become must-see event. The Pete Hollis Invitational features eight of the ten teams, and final seeding is in play.

On3s Jamie Shaw was courtside for the event. Here are the storylines from the Saturday slate of games.

Saturday Final Scores

Long Island Lutheran (NY) vs. Sunrise Christian (KS) – 53

Oak Hill (VA) – 82 vs. Legacy Early College (SC) – 74

AZ Compass (AZ) – 46 vs. La Lumiere (IN) 44

It’s time to start talking about Coen Carr…

It has long been known that four-star Coen Carr is a top one percent athlete. His explosion has been the clear takeaway from watching him play ever since he popped up on the radar. However, the thing with Carr is that he kept getting better.

While

made a run at the 6-foot-6 lefty, he signed with Tom Izzo and Michigan State. Carr has immense upside on the defensive end. While his explosion plays into it, along with his length and size, it is his timing that really pops on that end, both in weak side rim protection and in the passing lanes. Izzo has had great success developing this archetype of player. Offensively, Carr has continued to develop.

While the shot will still need work, his shot selection has become more pristine. With the shot selection tightening, the shots are going in at a higher clip. He is great in transition and can push the break or create off the bounce under control. The passing was the takeaway from this game.

It’s time to start talking about Coen Carr as a potential NBA prospect.

Kaleb Glenn bleeds production

What a difference eight months make. The transformation Louisville signee Kaleb Glenn has made since enrolling at La Porte (IN) LaLumiere has been noticeable. And the 6-foot-6 has steadily become a double-double machine.

It all starts with his frame. Blessed with a nearly 7-foot-0 wing span, Glenn has re-shaped his body, currently looking as if he has been chiseled from granite. He is an excellent rebounder and an opportune defender, both in the passing lanes and blocking shots man-to-man.

Glenn finished this one with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 blocks. He was 4-of-7 from the field and 2-of-5 from three. The range has extended, and the confidence off the bounce in the half-court has grown. Glenn continues to trend upward.

Jayden Reid has that ‘it factor’

A glance at the stat sheet, and you might glance right over Jayden Reid. However, when the game was on the line, you could not help but notice the Long Island (NY) Long Island Lutheran unsigned senior.

Reid stands 5-foot-11, maybe 6-foot-0; however, he has the heart of a giant. It was a close game, with Long Island Lutheran hanging on to the lead and Bel Aire (KS) Sunrise Christian charging hard. Calmly, Long Island Lutheran head coach John Buck put the ball in Reid’s hands, sent everyone else to the baseline, and let Reid close the game.

Talking with opposing coaches throughout the evening, names like Justin Robinson and Ace Baldwin were brought up as players Reid reminds them of. No matter the situation, guarantee he has the respect of every team he plays against. Reid has offers from VCU, St. Bonaventure, Dayton, Seattle, Hofstra, and more. He most recently visited VCU and took an unofficial to Seattle.