Report: Rangers add veteran reliever Will Smith to bullpen

Veteran left-hander Will Smith has reportedly signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Texas Rangers. Infielder Mark Mathias has been designated for assignment to create space for Smith on the roster.

After spending the latter portion of the 2022 season with the World Series champion Houston Astros, Smith now joins the Lone Star State’s other team. The Braves traded Smith to Houston at the deadline, which seemed to get the veteran on track after a rough start to the season. Smith posted a 3.27 ERA over 22 innings with the Astros and cut down drastically on the walks and home runs that plagued him earlier in the year with Atlanta.

Though he didn’t pitch for the Astros in the postseason, Smith still earned his second consecutive championship ring, after also being part of Atlanta’s World Series-winning squad in 2021. The veteran lefty now joins a Rangers team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016 but has invested heavily over the last two offseasons to upgrade the roster. Bruce Bochy was hired as manager this winter to further bolster the club, and Smith is certainly familiar with his new skipper, having played under Bochy with the Giants from 2016-19.

As MLBTR’s Steve Adams noted in January, Smith’s move to Houston saw him make some changes in pitch usage and mechanics. The southpaw’s success in the wake of those changes might’ve answered any doubts over whether or not Smith had anything left in the tank at age 33, and addressed concerns over his below-average walk and hard-hit ball rates for the season as a whole. That said, there is probably also a reason why Smith remained unsigned until March 4, and there wasn’t even much public buzz about his market until a few weeks ago when teams like the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs reportedly showed interest.

For the Rangers, their need for left-handed bullpen depth increased when Brett Martin underwent shoulder surgery in January, as Martin might end up missing the entirety of the 2023 campaign. Smith joins Brock Burke as the primary left-handed weapons in the Texas bullpen, with Smith likely to take on a more traditional relief role while Burke returns as a multi-inning pitcher. Taylor Hearn and minor-league signings Danny Duffy and Joe Palumbo are also in camp, and Smith’s acquisition might squeeze one of the non-roster invitees out of a shot at the Opening Day roster.

Texas acquired Mathias as part of the deadline deal that sent Matt Bush to the Milwaukee Brewers last August, and Mathias ended up appearing in 24 games as the Rangers played out the string. In the small sample size of 74 plate appearances, Mathias hit very well (a .277/.365/.554 slash line), so that hot streak and his multi-positional ability gave the 28-year-old some hope of catching on with Texas in a utility role this season. That scenario is still a possibility if Mathias can clear waivers, but with Robbie Grossman recently signed to bolster the outfield mix, the Rangers might prefer to see what the likes of Ezequiel Duran or Josh Smith can do as backup infielders.

Mathias has played in parts of two MLB seasons, with Milwaukee and Texas. Originally a third-round pick for Cleveland in the 2015 draft, Mathis has a strong .286/.377/.466 slash line over 715 career plate appearances at the Triple-A level, so between that production and his spurt of offense with the Rangers last year, a club looking for utility help might be tempted to make a waiver claim.