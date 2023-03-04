Open in App
Las Cruces, NM
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

'This is people trying to remove checks and balances.' Second high-ranking admin files lawsuit against NMSU

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News,

4 days ago
LAS CRUCES – The former administrator who oversaw New Mexico State University's compliance with discrimination laws filed a lawsuit claiming the university retaliated against her...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
12-year-old Las Cruces girl found
Las Cruces, NM7 days ago
Deadly semi crash forces closure of NM26 near Hatch, boxes scattered on highway
Deming, NM6 days ago
3 dead after crash in southern New Mexico
Hatch, NM6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Border Patrol agent involved in Monday’s shooting
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Residents say FBI, task force raided wrong home in Central El Paso
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Organ Mountain High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching student, providing alcohol
Las Cruces, NM5 days ago
LCPD: 16-year-old girl goes missing after leaving note
Las Cruces, NM13 hours ago
The ‘Where Are They Now? El Paso Edition’ We Want/Need
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Woman wounded in retail strip shooting in far East El Paso
El Paso, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy