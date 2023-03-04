Former Cleveland Browns LB Visits Houston Texans After Being Released
By Brandon Little,
4 days ago
Free agent linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk visited the Houston Texans, according to a report. Cleveland Browns released Kunaszyk following the season.
Former Cleveland Browns linebacker and current free agent Jordan Kunaszyk could be heading to the Houston Texans. According to a report, Kunaszyk visited the Texans. A team he could potentially make his next home.
Kunaszyk appeared in 15 games for the Browns mainly as a special teams player. He recorded 22 tackles, a forced fumble, and even started two games when the Browns were depleted at linebacker. Cleveland released Kunaszyk following the season.
An undrafted rookie out of California, Kunaszyk got his NFL start with the Carolina Panthers in 2019 where he played in nine games. Between 2020-21, the linebacker appeared in 17 games with Washington.
This past season, Kunaszyk showed he can provide something on special teams in the NFL. Perhaps the Texans organization is his next spot to showcase that.
