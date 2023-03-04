'Child-Free Adult' Has the Most Clever Trick for Scoring Restaurant Food on the Cheap

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Would you be willing to tell a small fib to get a good deal? TikTok content creator @ thedisneygirlie shows us how she saves herself money while skipping the supermarket, too. We’re so on board with trying this idea!

Get this one. Five nights a week, she orders kids' meals from popular restaurant chains. Check out which popular kids' menu she's sampling in her latest video.

This is brilliant. She tells us that to stay within her budget and not have to go to the grocery store and cook, she orders herself kids' meals five nights a week. She visits Texas Roadhouse at least two nights a week, and she's very pleased by their recent change in macaroni and cheese. She remarks that they used to serve Kraft and that there was even a $.99 upcharge for this side dish. But a few weeks ago, they took away that extra charge and they started serving their own. She shares with us it’s not only less expensive, but it’s also more delicious! Good to know. We also like the idea of having smaller portion sizes to prevent overeating.

Apparently, she's not the first person to have thought of this. Viewer @WhitinBR commented, “Olive Garden kids' meals are the same size as adults and it comes with two breadsticks.” And @ thedisneygirlie replied, “And a drink and you have the option of adding on a $6 take-home meal (regular portion)! Very much a great value!” Now that’s a deal! Viewer @MorganElizabeth said, “I always do a salmon kids' meal from Cheesecake Factory!” And @ thedisneygirlie replied, “That is also a very popular one and I agree it’s great!” That’s good to know. Viewer @Shellshock5 added, “The portions are way better with kids' meals. I always order kids' meals at Chick-fil-A too.” They really are a much better size.

We’re going to give this a try for ourselves. We always appreciate it when we can save money and calories!