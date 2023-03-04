Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson Lead Nets to Historic Comeback

Two former Phoenix Suns were at it again for the Brooklyn Nets.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are no longer with the Phoenix Suns, though fans here in the Valley are still keeping tabs on the twins they watched grow up in a Suns uniform.

They were treated to a doozy.

The Boston Celtics were up by as much as 28 points at one point over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. The Nets would power their way through to mark the largest comeback of the NBA season in a 115-105 win over Boston.

Bridges had 38 points in the victory, the second most of his career. Both his No. 1 (45 points) and No. 2 best scoring outputs ever came in his short tenure with Brooklyn. He also added ten rebounds and four assists as well.

Johnson had 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in the victory.

"There was a point early in the second quarter where we looked at each other and said, 'We're not going out this way', so that kind of brought us together," Johnson said following the game.

The Nets (35-28) stopped a four-game losing skid with the win. They're currently 10.5 games back of the top spot in the East and are the conference's No. 6 seed.

The Suns certainly miss the dynamic duo, though Kevin Durant has played fairly well in his first two games. Durant's had scoring outings of 23 and 20 in his return from a sprained MCL with a 2-0 record thus far.

Phoenix moves on to play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Nets battle the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow as well.