Jacque’s Spin on Music for March!

I've been researching upcoming live music events in March, and don't have enough room to share everything with you. For a full listing of local live music events in the NY Metro area, visit HearItThere.com.

The Hangout Café, Shoprite Plaza, 184 Route 52, Carmel, 845-306-7165

Acoustic music Friday and Saturday evening from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The restaurant now offers a 3-hour brunch on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring acoustic music presented by an original songwriter, Erik Rabasca.

Dog Haus Biergarten, 3137 E Main St., Cortlandt Town Center, Mohegan Lake, 845-915-4287

Thursday night acoustic music at 7 p.m. Bands perform Friday and Saturday nights from 8 to 11 p.m. Alex Cano is acoustic solo Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m., followed by the Dan Zlotnick Band on Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. Visit HearItThere for their full calendar.

Jazz on Main, 37 S. Moger Ave., Mt. Kisco, 914-730-2399

The club opened this summer and is getting noticed, with a fantastic lineup for March! If you are planning a romantic date, I can confidently recommend any show. The owner is passionate about jazz music, and personally selects every act. A new friend, Nelson Rivera, returns for two sets of Latin/Brazilian Jazz on March 24, at 7 and 9 p.m.

The Garage at Lucy’s, 446 Bedford Road, Pleasantville, 914-747-4740

Local rock celebrity Pete Donnelly returns March 16 to host his monthly residency with a “Band of Special Guests.” Looks like the following night March 17, The Garage will be hosting The St Patty’s Irish Band at 9 p.m.

Westchester Bluegrass Club, 33 Lake Way Clubhouse, Purdys

On Friday, March 10, Acoustic Nomads are the featured act at 8 p.m. At the crossroads between South American folk music and Northern Americana, these musicians present a revolution in the evolution of the Acoustic string band and Americana! Visit the website for full details. This show sounds exciting!

Mohansic Grill, 1500 Baldwin Road, Yorktown Heights, 914-962-9300

There is a full lineup of great live music starting at 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in March. All are invited to their Sham-Rock & Roll w/Madden & Friends on St Patrick’s Day at 7:30 p.m.

Peter Pratt’s Inn, 673 Croton Heights Road, 914-962-4090

Every Thursday evening, 6 to 9 p.m., catch The Four26 (Peter Carucci & Becki Fleischer) for live, acoustic music at the historic Inn.

