Open in App
Hackettstown, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Hackettstown Police Looking for Information Following Crash into Sign

By TAPinto Hackettstown Staff,

4 days ago

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — Hackettstown Police are trying to find the driver who crashed into an M&M's "Welcome to Hackettstown" sign.

The sign is located at 811 High St., on the property of the old Wells Fargo Bank. The damage was reported Friday. It's not known when the crash happened.

If you have information, you're asked to call the Hackettstown Police Department at (908) 852-3300 or send an anonymous tip by texging 888-777,  and in the message part you must first type “TIP HACKPD," then type your tip.

TAPinto Hackettstown is available to be franchised. For more information, visit starttap.net, email contact@tapinto.net or click here to set up a time to speak with Michael Shapiro, TAPinto’s Founder and CEO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAYpH_0l7gU6Lb00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bergen Drug Detectives Nab Albany Driver Near GWB After Stolen Car Chase
Fort Lee, NJ20 hours ago
Bloomfield Police Department Police Blotter Week 9: February 27, 2023-March 5, 2023
Bloomfield, NJ16 hours ago
Speeding Vehicle Loses Control on Rt 23 – Strikes Parked Wayne Police Car Injuring Officer Inside
Wayne, NJ1 day ago
Phillipsburg Police seek public's help in IRCO investigation
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago
Cops arrest 5 teens for NJ mall brawl, 14-year-old boy stabbed
Wayne, NJ21 hours ago
Police Investigate Shots Fired in Paterson with Two Non-Fatal Gunshot Wound Victims
Paterson, NJ17 hours ago
Caught Again... 22-Year-Old Arrested After Previous Escape from Paterson Police Department
Paterson, NJ19 hours ago
Dad fatally shoots wife, teen son in apparent murder-suicide at NJ home: report
Roxbury Township, NJ18 hours ago
Prosecutor: Morris County family found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Roxbury Township, NJ14 hours ago
Investigation underway after 3 people found dead in Morris County home
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago
Paterson Police Officers Involved in Incident that Led to Death of Najee Seabrooks Identified
Paterson, NJ55 minutes ago
Livingston Police Make Arrest in Theft of Mercedes, Respond to Additional Stolen Vehicle Report
Livingston, NJ1 day ago
3, including high school student, dead in apparent murder-suicide in Roxbury home
Roxbury Township, NJ16 hours ago
Family Of Missing Hellertown Woman Receives 'Suspicious' Phone Call: Police
Hellertown, PA1 day ago
WILLOWBROOK BRAWL: Boy, 16, Stabbed 14-Year-Old Member Of Rival Passaic Group, Wayne Police Say
Passaic, NJ2 days ago
Florham Park Police Chief Issues Notice to Residents
Florham Park, NJ1 day ago
Wayne Man Charged with Assault Following Crash in Ridgewood
Ridgewood, NJ2 days ago
Vehicle In Route 17 Crash Bursts Into Flames
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ22 hours ago
Photos of a Wanted Gunman Released by Newark Police Who is Still at Large
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Man charged for exposing himself to children at North Jersey department store
Secaucus, NJ2 days ago
Crash on Boulevard East in North Bergen is a real cliffhanger (PHOTOS)
North Bergen, NJ1 day ago
Phillipsburg Changes Multiple Roads to One-Way
Phillipsburg, NJ15 hours ago
Paterson cops turn down help, then shoot a man dead. Why? | Moran
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Hackensack Man Arrested on Murder Charges
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Andrew Gitto Promoted to Scotch Plains Police Sergeant, Sworn in at Township Council Meeting Tuesday
Scotch Plains, NJ17 hours ago
Sparta Police: Montclair Woman Weaving on Woodport Road Gets DWI
Sparta Township, NJ2 days ago
Bloomfield Man Sentenced in Violent Clark Carjacking
Bloomfield, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy