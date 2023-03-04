Hackettstown Police Looking for Information Following Crash into Sign

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — Hackettstown Police are trying to find the driver who crashed into an M&M's "Welcome to Hackettstown" sign.

The sign is located at 811 High St., on the property of the old Wells Fargo Bank. The damage was reported Friday. It's not known when the crash happened.

If you have information, you're asked to call the Hackettstown Police Department at (908) 852-3300 or send an anonymous tip by texging 888-777, and in the message part you must first type “TIP HACKPD," then type your tip.

TAPinto Hackettstown is available to be franchised. For more information, visit starttap.net, email contact@tapinto.net or click here to set up a time to speak with Michael Shapiro, TAPinto’s Founder and CEO.



