Video: New York Knicks Supporter Flamed A Miami Heat Fan After Julius Randle's Epic Game-Winner

The Miami Heat went down 122-120 to the New York Knicks, and a fan of the latter made sure he rubbed it in for the Heat supporter after Julius Randle made a game-winning shot.

It all went downhill for the Heat after they led 120-119 until the final 20 seconds of the game, and Randle, who got the possession off a pass by Jalen Brunson with eight seconds on the clock, sunk in a dagger three to close it out for the Knicks. And one of the team's fans made sure his Heat counterpart didn't forget the stinging loss.

The Heat supporter could be seen sitting with a glum and dejected look on his face as Knicks fans went wild after Randle's scintillating clutch play. It didn't help that the loss was the second in a row after they went down to the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game.

Miami Heat Veteran Udonis Haslem Reveals That He Has Sleepless Nights With The Heat's Losses

For a team that ended their regular season last year with an impressive 53-29 record, the Heat have been inconsistent at best this time around.

And that isn't sitting well with the veteran Udonis Haslem, who speaking to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, revealed that he was spending sleepless nights.

“Nobody likes to lose. I’m losing sleep at night, you know what I mean,” Haslem said. “This is not the way I wanted my last year to go. But I think definitely for me, nothing has been easy in life and I’ve had to work for everything. It’s just another situation where you got to work, man. For us to get what we want, we got to push a little harder, give a little more and that’s just how it is in life.”

It's not all done for the Heat yet as they are one of the teams slated to make the playoffs this season. However, they will need to shrug off the inconsistency and figure out a way to notch up some wins. Only time will tell if they can manage to pull themselves up from the rut they're in.

