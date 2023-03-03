clarionsportszone.com

Bobcat Boys And Girls Basketball Teams Win District Nine – Class-A Consolation Bracket, Move On To PIAA State Championships By Clarion Sports Zone, 5 days ago

Photos courtesy of Nate Girvan – Above: Gabe Simko and Devon Lauer displaying the Bobcats’ smothering defense which was evident throughout the game. Both Clarion ...