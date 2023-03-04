Open in App
The News Guard

Update / Weather: Winter Storm Warning for Central Oregon Coast Range

By The News Guard,

4 days ago

Update posted at 6:30 a.m. March 4

The National Weather Service is continuing a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Central Oregon Coast Range above 1,000 feet.

WHAT

Heavy wet snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 1 to 3 inches below 1500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Heaviest snow expected to occur through the morning. Brief snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour will occur during that time.

IMPACTS

Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Previous coverage

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Central Oregon Coast Range effective from 6 p.m. Friday, March, 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

WHAT

Heavy wet snow expected above 1000 feet.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 1 to 5 inches below 1500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Heaviest snow expected to occur late Friday night through early Saturday afternoon. Brief periods of 1 inch snowfall per hour possible above 1000 feet during this time.

IMPACTS

Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Be aware of changing conditions, wind chill conditions may be present.

Check with your family, friends, and neighbors who are vulnerable to the cold, including older adults, infants and children, people with illnesses or disabilities, and pets.

Call 211 for local resources and warming centers or visit org/winter-and-severe-weather-shelters.

Know before you go – TripCheck road conditions and NWS weather forecasts. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://www.tripcheck.com

