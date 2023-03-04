Update / Weather: Winter Storm Warning for Central Oregon Coast Range

Update posted at 6:30 a.m. March 4

The National Weather Service is continuing a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Central Oregon Coast Range above 1,000 feet.

WHAT

Heavy wet snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 1 to 3 inches below 1500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Heaviest snow expected to occur through the morning. Brief snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour will occur during that time.

IMPACTS

Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

