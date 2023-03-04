Outside magazine names Minnesota's most underrated state park

It's a "wooded wonderland" boasting "five magnificent waterfalls."

The Boundary Waters and Gooseberry Falls may be among Minnesota's most popular outdoor destinations. But the most underrated?

That honor belongs to none other than Cascade River State Park, according to Outside magazine's list of "The Most Underrated Parks in Every State."

Located along the North Shore in Cook County, the park offers 18 miles of hiking trails, 17 miles of cross-country ski trails, plus "hills of birch and spruce forests" to explore, per Explore Minnesota .

And Outside has this to say about the place:

This wooded wonderland, 10 miles from the quaint North Shore town of Grand Marais, is home to a series of five magnificent waterfalls , as the mighty Cascade River drops a whopping 900 feet through ancient basalt lava flows in its final three miles. Avid hikers should check out the 3.5-mile Lookout Mountain Loop, with its panoramic views of Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world. In winter, a groomed cross-country ski trail provides hours of snowy fun.

Despite these natural wonders, Cascade River State Park doesn't crack Minnesota's top five most visited parks. According to the DNR, that list is as follows:

Gooseberry Falls – 782,125 visitors

Fort Snelling – 702,351 visitors

Itasca – 569,835 visitors

Tettegouche- 564,992 visitors

Split Rock Lighthouse – 544,327 visitors

While the park is open year-round, it closes at 3 p.m. during the winter. You can find out more visitor information about Cascade River by clicking here.