Things started slowly for Florida baseball on Friday night against its visitors, the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes, but once the offense got going the Gators never looked back, slugging their way to a 10-4 win in the series opener.

Three Gators combined for four home runs, including a pair from top draft prospect Wyatt Langford who had been quiet for the most part this season so far. Starter Brandon Sproat was not quite at his best, but fortunately, he was still good enough to earn the win. Cade Fisher relieved him and earned a three-inning save thanks to a trio of clean frames.

Take a look below at a series of photographic highlights from Florida baseball’s opening game victory on Friday night over the visiting Miami Hurricanes.