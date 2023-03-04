How to Watch: Florida baseball vs Miami Hurricanes on Saturday

Florida baseball gets set to host the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, March 4, in the second of a three-game top-25 weekend home series between the two in-state rivals at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Gators started the season with a three-game sweep of the visiting Charleston Southern Buccaneers but split a home-and-home with the South Florida Bulls that saw both teams win the away game during the week. The Orange and Blue bounced back from the USF loss with a sweep of the visiting Cincinnati Bearcats last weekend but then split another home-and-home with the Jacksonville Dolphins this week.

The Gators took the first game of the series, slugging their way to a 10-4 win over No. 22 Miami.

How to Watch

SATURDAY (2 p.m. EST)

Projected Starting Pitchers

Team Pitcher Record ERA

FLORIDA RHP Hurston Waldrep 2-0 3.27

MIAMI RHP Karson Ligon 2-0 0.66

Pitcher Notes

NOTES: Hurston Waldrep was dominant for Florida last Saturday against Cincinnati, striking out 13 over six innings. He gave up a pair of runs, the same as he did against Charleston Southern, so he’s still looking for his first scoreless start. It’ll be tough to get that against Miami, though.

Karson Ligon has kicked his sophomore campaign off with a pair of brilliant starts that has his ERA sitting at 0.66 through 13 2/3 innings. He’s only struck out eight though, and Florida makes hard contact. — David Rosenberg

Florida's Projected Starting Lineup

C BT Riopelle

1B Jac Caglianone

2B Cade Kurland

SS Josh Rivera

LF Wyatt Langford

CF Michael Robertson

RF Ty Evans

DH Luke Heyman

Series History

OVERALL 126-129-1

AT HOME 74-46-1

AWAY 50-81

NEUTRAL 2-2

Prediction

GAME 2: Miami, 7-3

SERIES: The Gators shouldn’t cruise by Miami without some pushback, but Florida should be able to take the series. The Hurricanes are good, and they got to Hunter Barco a year ago, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see them hit Waldrep hard. Florida takes the series, 2-1. — Rosenberg

