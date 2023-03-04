Southwell honors associates at virtual awards ceremony

Dr. Greg Anderson received the John B. Prince III Distinguished Service Award as Southwell recognized 2022 award-winners and long-serving employees at a virtual awards ceremony. Special Photos: Southwell

TIFTON — Dr. Greg Anderson received the John B. Prince III Distinguished Service Award as Southwell recognized 2022 award-winners and long-serving employees at a virtual awards ceremony.

“Each year, our system holds an awards banquet to salute our skilled, compassionate and hard-working staff members,” Southwell President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Dorman said in a news release. “We chose to recognize our honorees virtually again this year.”