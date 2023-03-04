Open in App
Tifton, GA
See more from this location?
The Albany Herald

Southwell honors associates at virtual awards ceremony

By Southwell,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hx39c_0l7gDoId00
Dr. Greg Anderson received the John B. Prince III Distinguished Service Award as Southwell recognized 2022 award-winners and long-serving employees at a virtual awards ceremony. Special Photos: Southwell

TIFTON — Dr. Greg Anderson received the John B. Prince III Distinguished Service Award as Southwell recognized 2022 award-winners and long-serving employees at a virtual awards ceremony.

“Each year, our system holds an awards banquet to salute our skilled, compassionate and hard-working staff members,” Southwell President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Dorman said in a news release. “We chose to recognize our honorees virtually again this year.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tifton, GA newsLocal Tifton, GA
Farmer Fredo warns gardeners about possible freeze
Albany, GA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Flowers Foods announces board leadership transitions
Thomasville, GA1 day ago
Marine Corps to host upcoming job fair Thursday, Friday
Albany, GA2 days ago
Albany State to hold virtual event to discuss athletic training program
Albany, GA18 hours ago
Thomasville City Schools appoints new interim superintendent
Thomasville, GA2 days ago
Empty Bowls leaves participants with full hearts
Albany, GA16 hours ago
South Georgia Medical Center doctor recognized as cancer treatment innovator
Valdosta, GA2 days ago
Albany students plant tree at Sherwood Acres Elementary School
Albany, GA18 hours ago
Scintilla Charter Academy expands to serve grades K-12
Valdosta, GA3 days ago
Lady Trojan Diamond Club to host golf tournament
Albany, GA12 hours ago
Albany Recreation and Parks to host Tuesday health fair
Albany, GA2 days ago
Thomasville's first black public school up for possible rezoning
Thomasville, GA2 days ago
Thomasville Street Church helps the homeless by serving meals and hope
Thomasville, GA2 days ago
Fun events planned at Flint RiverQuarium
Albany, GA2 days ago
Power outage affecting some in Albany
Albany, GA22 hours ago
Valdosta High School football team volunteers at Second Harvest of South Georgia
Valdosta, GA2 days ago
Evictions increasing at alarming rate in Dougherty Co.
Albany, GA2 days ago
Deerfield-Windsor tennis teams top Bleckley County
Albany, GA12 hours ago
Albany residents banning together to clean up historic neighborhood district
Albany, GA15 hours ago
A historic hire, a forcible exit and 2 more fired superintendents
Thomasville, GA3 days ago
Little mounds with holes throughout the lawn mean ground bees
Albany, GA3 days ago
All-state football player charged in Valdosta shooting
Valdosta, GA2 days ago
Four Arrested in Berrien County Homicide Investigation
Valdosta, GA2 days ago
Teenager among two arrested in Valdosta shooting incidents
Valdosta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy