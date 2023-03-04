Change location
Refresh your decor and save more with Wayfair’s Surprise Spring Savings
By Amanda Reed,4 days ago
Spring cleaning isn’t just finally dusting off your bookshelf—it involves looking in your closet and ditching the high school t-shirts and jeans you haven’t worn in years, and thinking, “Maybe it is time for a new couch” after sitting down with too much aplomb. Wayfair has you covered on the latter with its Surprise Spring Savings sale, which offers up to 70% off select furniture. Goodbye, ugly couch; hello, nice cute new one!
All Modern Geo 84″ Upholstered Sofa $620 (Was $1,350)
This modern and stylish couch is on sale for a whopping 54% off. Multiple reviews note that is sure to get compliments and is just as comfortable as it is eye-catching. (Also mentioned is it is a little firm at first, but nothing some breaking in can’t fix.) It comes in 17 fabric shades, and there are fabric options if a velvet couch doesn’t match your vibe. And, it’s velvet, meaning it’s easier to hide claw marks, and can even deter cats from scratching at it completely. It’s available in a sectional model that’s 62% off, has a matching chair, and coordinating ottomans—one round, one rectangular—allow you to create a cohesive room.
April showers bring May flowers—and soon spring will end and turn into summer—so take advantage of these deals before the Surprise Spring Savings become a distant memory.
Here are more Wayfair deals that we’re looking forward to:
Sofas
- Mercury Row Perdue 81.5″ Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper $409.99 (Was $879.99)
- Mercury Row Garren 75.6″ Square Arm Tufted Sofa $389.99 (Was $699.99)
- Mercury Row Garren 52.4″ Square Arm Tufted Loveseat $265.99 (Was $499.50)
- Mellow Hana 73.50″ Upholstered Sofa $439.99 (Was $539.99)
- Mellow Adair 73″ Upholstered Sofa $439.99 (Was $539.99)
- Mistana Dingler 77″ Upholstered Sleeper Sofa $329.99 (Was $757)
Desks
- 17 Stories Arturs 41.5″ Desk $37.99 (Was $99.99)
- Zipcode Design Genthner 39″ Desk $48.99 (Was $121)
- Gracie Oaks Hanni 49.625″ Desk $59.99 (Was $184.99)
- Daytin 44.7″ Desk $71.99 (Was $139)
- Avera 47.2″ Desk $99.99 (Was $343.98)
Outdoor furniture
- Lark Manor Milnor Metal Outdoor Dining Table $165.99 (Was $205.99)
- Sol 72 Outdoor Brighton Outdoor Teak Chaise Lounge Set with Table $769.99 (Was 939.99)
- Sol 72 Clem High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Wicker 5-Person Seating Group with Sunbrella Cushions $2,300 (Was $3,660)
- Sol 72 Polywood Modern Adirondack Chair $213.99 (Was $299.99)
- Zipcode Design Hudak Wicker/Rattan 3-Person Seating Group with Cushions $316.99 (Was $479.99)
- Steelside Sadie Wicker/Rattan 2-Person Seating Group with Cushions $239.99 (Was $289.99)
TV stands
- Mercury Row Andersen Coffee Table $375.99 (Was $439)
- Sand & Stable Alani Media Console $117.99 (Was $334.99)
- Mistana Keegan 63.1″ Media Console $489.99 (Was $569.99)
- Rosalind Wheeler Afiq 65″ Media Console $499.99 (Was $749.99)
- Wade Logan Michaelson 71″ Media Console $233.99 (Was $478.50)
- Corrigan Studio Bryner TV Stand For TVs Up To 70″ $146.99 (Was $179.99)
- 17 Stories 23.62″ Tall End Table With Storage and Built-In Outlets $83.99 (Was $91.99)
- Neelon 58″ Media Console $206.99 (Was $635)
Kitchen furniture
- Kelly Clarkson Home Eau Claire 70″ Wide Acacia Solid Wood Sideboard $759.99 (Was $879.99)
- Kelly Clarkson Home Eau Claire 70″ Wide Sideboard $939.99 (Was $1,199.98)
- Cosco Home and Office 72″ Plastic Rectangular Portable Folding Table $73.07 (Was $163)
- 17 Stories Geyer 31.5″ Iron Standard Baker’s Rack with Microwave Compatibility $122.99 (Was $148.99)
- Lark Manor Dowdle Dining Hutch $209.99 (Was $285.99)
- Red Barrel Studio Lewisburg 68″ Kitchen Pantry $169.99 (Was $344.05)
- Three Posts Hardiman 53.75″ Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart with Solid Wood Top $257.99 (Was $369.99)
- Williston Forge Lex Industrial Rectangular Wine Rack Bar Cart $92.99 (Was $115.99)
- Steelside Gordon 23.62″ Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart $103.99 (Was $109.99)
