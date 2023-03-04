Open in App
Popular Science

Refresh your decor and save more with Wayfair’s Surprise Spring Savings

By Amanda Reed,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaTU0_0l7gA8gX00
Amanda Reed

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Spring cleaning isn’t just finally dusting off your bookshelf—it involves looking in your closet and ditching the high school t-shirts and jeans you haven’t worn in years, and thinking, “Maybe it is time for a new couch” after sitting down with too much aplomb. Wayfair has you covered on the latter with its Surprise Spring Savings sale, which offers up to 70% off select furniture. Goodbye, ugly couch; hello, nice cute new one!

All Modern Geo 84″ Upholstered Sofa $620 (Was $1,350)

This modern and stylish couch is on sale for a whopping 54% off. Multiple reviews note that is sure to get compliments and is just as comfortable as it is eye-catching. (Also mentioned is it is a little firm at first, but nothing some breaking in can’t fix.) It comes in 17 fabric shades, and there are fabric options if a velvet couch doesn’t match your vibe. And, it’s velvet, meaning it’s easier to hide claw marks, and can even deter cats from scratching at it completely. It’s available in a sectional model that’s 62% off, has a matching chair, and coordinating ottomans—one round, one rectangular—allow you to create a cohesive room.

April showers bring May flowers—and soon spring will end and turn into summer—so take advantage of these deals before the Surprise Spring Savings become a distant memory.

Here are more Wayfair deals that we’re looking forward to:

Sofas

Desks

Outdoor furniture

TV stands

Kitchen furniture

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy