Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Won't Run at NFL Combine

A hamstring injury will keep Pitt Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda out of drills until pro day.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pitt Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda was supposed to be one of the headliners of the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Speed was his trademark ability and a strong run on the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium was expected to launch him up draft boards as he turned on the burners in front of executives and scouts.

But they will have to wait until Pitt's pro day later this month to see the home run-hitter showcase his speed because Abanikanda will not participate in drills at the NFL Combine. He told reporters prior to running back workouts on the field that he suffered a minor hamstring injury last month and he made the decision to recover fully before stepping onto the field.

"I'm going to be participating at the pro day instead of the Combine," Abanikanda said. "I had a little minor hamstring injury during my training so me and my trainer, my agent, we talked about it and I'd rather be better prepared for everyone to see what I can do at the pro day."

Abanikanda ran for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns last season in a breakout campaign. Many of his scores came on runs of 20 yards or more, making him one of the most dangerous weapons in college football.

