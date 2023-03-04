Wyoming at San Diego State odds, picks and predictions

The Wyoming Cowboys (9-20, 4-13 MWC) battle the No. 19 San Jose State Aztecs (23-6, 14-3) Saturday. Tip from Viejas Arena is set for 10 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wyoming vs. San Diego State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

San Diego State beat Wyoming 80-75 on the road on Jan. 7, failing to cover as an 8.5-point favorite as the Over (133.5) hit.

The Aztecs had a 6-game win streak snapped with a 66-60 loss at Boise State Tuesday, failing to cover as 2.5-point underdogs. They are 4-2-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last 7 games to improve to 12-14-2 ATS on the season.

The Cowboys are last in the Mountain West Conference and are just 2-6 over their last 8 contests. They are 3-5 ATS along that span, including 2-2 ATS on the road. Wyoming is 10-17-1 ATS on the season.

Wyoming at San Diego State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:38 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Off the board (OTB)

: Off the board (OTB) Against the spread (ATS) : Wyoming +14.5 (-105) | San Diego State -14.5 (-115)

: Wyoming +14.5 (-105) | San Diego State -14.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 135.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Wyoming at San Diego State picks and predictions

Prediction

San Diego State 76, Wyoming 61

The moneyline was OTB at the time of publication.

However, even when it opens there will be value on the San Diego State moneyline. AVOID.

LEAN SAN DIEGO STATE -14.5 (-115).

The Cowboys are just 2-4 ATS as a road underdog this season. They have also struggled in conference play, posting just a 7-10 ATS record.

The Aztecs are 9-7-1 ATS in MWC competition, 11-12-2 ATS this season as a favorite and 3-2 ATS following a loss.

The Cowboys are just 1-3 ATS over their last 4 games and 2-3 ATS over their last 5 road games. Considering the weakness on the road and as an underdog, back SAN DIEGO STATE -14.5 (-115).

BET OVER 135.5 (-105).

The Cowboys are 7-3 O/U in their last 10 games and 3-1 O/U in their last 4. They are also 6-2 O/U in road games. Their defense ranks 301st in the nation in opponents’ field goal percentage (46%).

These teams are a combined 19-15 O/U in conference play as well. Although San Diego State’s trends point towards the Under, the porous Wyoming defense is worth betting against.

Back the OVER 135.5 (-105).

