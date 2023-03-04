Utah at Colorado odds, picks and predictions

The Utah Utes (17-13, 10-9 Pac-12) battle the Colorado Buffaloes (15-15, 7-12) Saturday. Tip from CU Events Center is set for 5:30 p.m. ET (PAC12). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Utah vs. Colorado odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Utah beat Colorado 73-62 at home Feb. 11, covering as a 4-point favorite. The Under 137 hit.

The Utes lost to USC 62-49 in their most-recent contest Feb. 25, failing to cover as a 2-point home underdog. Utah is 0-4 straight up in its last 4 and 0-3-1 against the spread (ATS) in that span. It is 14-15-1 ATS on the season.

The Buffaloes, on the other hand, lost to UCLA 60-56 at home, covering as a 7-point underdog Feb. 26. They are 3-1 ATS over their last 4 games and 4-2 ATS over their last 6. Colorado is 12-17-1 ATS on the season.

Utah at Colorado odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Utah +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Colorado -200 (bet $200 to win $100)

: Utah +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Colorado -200 (bet $200 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Utah +4.5 (-110) | Colorado -4.5 (-110)

: Utah +4.5 (-110) | Colorado -4.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 134.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Utah at Colorado picks and predictions

Prediction

Colorado 69, Utah 64

PASS.

Colorado has lost 3 in a row and just isn’t worth the moneyline gamble at (-200).

BET COLORADO -4.5 (-110).

The Buffs have been better at covering as of late. They are 2-1 ATS in their last 3 home games, one of which includes a cover against UCLA and a 22-point as a 5-point favorite against Stanford.

Utah just hasn’t shown that competence since beating Colorado. It hasn’t covered a game since and is 1-6-1 ATS over its last 8 games. The Utes are 2-6 straight up in that span and 0-3 straight up and ATS on the road.

Considering that weakness, back COLORADO -4.5 (-110).

LEAN UNDER 134.5 (-110).

Utah has gone Under in 4 of its last 6 games and has scored 65 or fewer in 3 of its last 4. Colorado has gone Under in 4 of its last 5 games and in 5 of its last 7. The Buffaloes have failed to top 70 in 5 straight games.

These teams are a combined 13-25 O/U in conference play as well. With all the trends in mind, back the UNDER 134.5 (-110).

