Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Utah at Colorado odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XS8nz_0l7g7HBT00

The Utah Utes (17-13, 10-9 Pac-12) battle the Colorado Buffaloes (15-15, 7-12) Saturday. Tip from CU Events Center is set for 5:30 p.m. ET (PAC12). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Utah vs. Colorado odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Utah beat Colorado 73-62 at home Feb. 11, covering as a 4-point favorite. The Under 137 hit.

The Utes lost to USC 62-49 in their most-recent contest Feb. 25, failing to cover as a 2-point home underdog. Utah is 0-4 straight up in its last 4 and 0-3-1 against the spread (ATS) in that span. It is 14-15-1 ATS on the season.

The Buffaloes, on the other hand, lost to UCLA 60-56 at home, covering as a 7-point underdog Feb. 26. They are 3-1 ATS over their last 4 games and 4-2 ATS over their last 6. Colorado is 12-17-1 ATS on the season.

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Utah at Colorado odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:10 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Utah +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Colorado -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Utah +4.5 (-110) | Colorado -4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 134.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Utah at Colorado picks and predictions

Prediction

Colorado 69, Utah 64

PASS.

Colorado has lost 3 in a row and just isn’t worth the moneyline gamble at (-200).

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

BET COLORADO -4.5 (-110).

The Buffs have been better at covering as of late. They are 2-1 ATS in their last 3 home games, one of which includes a cover against UCLA and a 22-point as a 5-point favorite against Stanford.

Utah just hasn’t shown that competence since beating Colorado. It hasn’t covered a game since and is 1-6-1 ATS over its last 8 games. The Utes are 2-6 straight up in that span and 0-3 straight up and ATS on the road.

Considering that weakness, back COLORADO -4.5 (-110).

LEAN UNDER 134.5 (-110).

Utah has gone Under in 4 of its last 6 games and has scored 65 or fewer in 3 of its last 4. Colorado has gone Under in 4 of its last 5 games and in 5 of its last 7. The Buffaloes have failed to top 70 in 5 straight games.

These teams are a combined 13-25 O/U in conference play as well. With all the trends in mind, back the UNDER 134.5 (-110).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Protesters march to state Capitol demanding rent control bill to be lifted
Denver, CO3 days ago
Winter storm in Colorado: Where to expect snow this time
Denver, CO8 days ago
Denver grand jury indicts 13 members of '2DS' gang on 255 felonies
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bruce Springsteen drops by Denver store
Denver, CO6 days ago
This Is Denver's Highest-Rated Fried Chicken Joint
Denver, CO5 days ago
Alleged Denver gang members indicted on 255 criminal counts
Denver, CO1 day ago
Arvada senior living facility doubles rent, gives residents 30-day notice
Arvada, CO6 days ago
$30K reward offered in 2021 homicide case
Denver, CO5 days ago
Police: Greeley woman missing for a month
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Shots fired in Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot
Thornton, CO2 days ago
Man killed in early morning Denver shooting
Denver, CO6 days ago
Local theater chain permanently closes all locations
Arvada, CO7 days ago
‘She was afraid of him’: Montbello mother murdered in domestic incident
Denver, CO2 days ago
Ice climber dies after rescue
Fort Collins, CO5 days ago
Victim identified who died in crash with Aurora Police officer
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Dozens of dogs rescued at Colorado shelter need fosters
Roggen, CO8 days ago
Woman missing after being discharged from Thornton hospital
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Can you help identify people in this shooting investigation?
Denver, CO6 days ago
Man killed, Aurora officer injured in 2-vehicle crash
Aurora, CO4 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving several vehicles on I-70 in Denver
Denver, CO4 days ago
2 men charged in Denver shooting, police need help identifying 3rd suspect
Denver, CO6 days ago
Aurora crash kills 1, making 6 total traffic fatalities in Aurora this year
Aurora, CO5 days ago
Hacker steals man's $24,500 in savings using 'SIM swapper' attack
Castle Rock, CO6 days ago
Man fatally shot in Aurora parking lot identified
Aurora, CO7 days ago
23-year-old Colorado man gets maximum prison sentence in 2020 riot murder
Greeley, CO6 days ago
Aurora police still looking for person who shot, killed Thornton woman
Aurora, CO2 days ago
No charges filed after Fort Collins employee killed in Transfort crash
Fort Collins, CO7 days ago
One dead in Aurora apartment parking lot shooting
Aurora, CO7 days ago
Off-duty Denver police officer hits, kills pedestrian who was not in crosswalk
Denver, CO8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy