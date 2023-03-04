Utah at Colorado odds, picks and predictions

Utah beat Colorado 73-62 at home Feb. 11, covering as a 4-point favorite. The Under 137 hit.
The Utes lost to USC 62-49 in their most-recent contest Feb. 25, failing to cover as a 2-point home underdog. Utah is 0-4 straight up in its last 4 and 0-3-1 against the spread (ATS) in that span. It is 14-15-1 ATS on the season.
The Buffaloes, on the other hand, lost to UCLA 60-56 at home, covering as a 7-point underdog Feb. 26. They are 3-1 ATS over their last 4 games and 4-2 ATS over their last 6. Colorado is 12-17-1 ATS on the season.
Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!
Colorado has lost 3 in a row and just isn’t worth the moneyline gamble at (-200).
Stream select live college basketball games and full replays:Get ESPN+
BET COLORADO -4.5 (-110).
The Buffs have been better at covering as of late. They are 2-1 ATS in their last 3 home games, one of which includes a cover against UCLA and a 22-point as a 5-point favorite against Stanford.
Utah just hasn’t shown that competence since beating Colorado. It hasn’t covered a game since and is 1-6-1 ATS over its last 8 games. The Utes are 2-6 straight up in that span and 0-3 straight up and ATS on the road.
Considering that weakness, back COLORADO -4.5 (-110).
LEAN UNDER 134.5 (-110).
Utah has gone Under in 4 of its last 6 games and has scored 65 or fewer in 3 of its last 4. Colorado has gone Under in 4 of its last 5 games and in 5 of its last 7. The Buffaloes have failed to top 70 in 5 straight games.
These teams are a combined 13-25 O/U in conference play as well. With all the trends in mind, back the UNDER 134.5 (-110).
Comments / 0